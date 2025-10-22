QuadSystemMaster is a professional trading system that combines 4 complementary strategies across multiple timeframes (H4, H1, M5) with an intuitive visual interface and real-time setup management.

Key Features

Four Proven Strategies

EMA Pullback (H4): Catches trend continuations after healthy retracements

Catches trend continuations after healthy retracements Range Breakout (H4): Exploits consolidation breakouts with volume confirmation

Exploits consolidation breakouts with volume confirmation Mean Reversion (H1): Trades oversold/overbought extremes back to equilibrium

Trades oversold/overbought extremes back to equilibrium Scalping Pro (M5): Captures fast micro-movements with precision timing

Visual Setup System

Real-time setup panel displaying all active opportunities

displaying all active opportunities Chart line visualization with Entry, SL, TP1, TP2 levels

with Entry, SL, TP1, TP2 levels Interactive tooltips showing profit/loss calculations

showing profit/loss calculations One-click [TRADE] button for instant execution

for instant execution Multi-setup management (up to 4 simultaneous setups)

7 Pre-Configured Profiles

Select your trading style and let the system optimize everything automatically:

Conservative: Low risk, high RR (2.5:1 - 4.0:1)

Low risk, high RR (2.5:1 - 4.0:1) Balanced: Recommended, optimal parameters (2.0:1 - 3.5:1)

Recommended, optimal parameters (2.0:1 - 3.5:1) Aggressive: All 4 strategies active, high frequency

All 4 strategies active, high frequency Day Trader: Intraday focus (H1+M5 only)

Intraday focus (H1+M5 only) Swing Trader: Multi-day positions (H4 only, 3:1 - 5:1 RR)

Multi-day positions (H4 only, 3:1 - 5:1 RR) Institutional: Ultra-conservative for large capital

Ultra-conservative for large capital High Frequency: Maximum trading opportunities

Advanced Money Management

Automatic lot sizing based on risk percentage

based on risk percentage Partial profit taking (50% at TP1, 50% at TP2)

(50% at TP1, 50% at TP2) Trailing stop with customizable activation

with customizable activation Breakeven protection for risk-free trades

for risk-free trades Customizable risk limits (0.5% - 5% per trade)

Complete Notification System

Desktop alerts for new setups

Mobile push notifications

Detailed logging with trade statistics

Real-time P&L tracking

CRITICAL: Market Intelligence Hub Integration

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED: Use with Market Intelligence Hub (included separately) to filter false signals and boost win rate from 45-52% to 60-70%!

Why MIH Integration is Essential:

Conviction Scoring (0-100%): Measures setup quality with market context

Measures setup quality with market context Screenshot Signal System: GREEN (≥70%) = TRADE | GOLD (50-69%) = CAUTIOUS | WAIT (<50%) = SKIP

GREEN (≥70%) = TRADE | GOLD (50-69%) = CAUTIOUS | WAIT (<50%) = SKIP Global Market Regime: Risk-On vs Risk-Off environment detection

Risk-On vs Risk-Off environment detection Anomaly Detection: Warns about unusual market behavior

Warns about unusual market behavior Economic Calendar Integration: Filters high-impact news events

Performance Comparison:

Without MIH: 45-52% win rate

45-52% win rate With MIH filtering: 60-70% win rate

60-70% win rate Profit increase: 300-400% by eliminating low-probability setups

How It Works

System generates technical setup (scoring 5/8 or higher) Check MIH dashboard for market context and conviction Execute only GREEN signals (≥70% conviction) System manages trade automatically with trailing stop/breakeven Receive notifications on TP1/TP2/SL hits

What Makes It Unique

Plug & Play Operation

Select profile → System configures all strategies automatically

No complex parameter optimization needed

Works out of the box with tested settings

Visual Clarity

See all setups at a glance in dedicated panel

Chart lines show exact levels with profit/loss preview

One-click execution button for instant trading

Multi-Strategy Synergy

Operates on 3 different timeframes simultaneously

Each strategy optimized for specific market conditions

Diversified approach reduces dependency on single strategy

Professional Risk Management

Automatic position sizing based on account size

Two-tier profit taking for optimal risk/reward

Trailing stop locks in profits automatically

Breakeven protection eliminates risk after trigger

Requirements

MetaTrader 5

Minimum 100 historical bars for H4, H1, M5

Recommended: $500+ account for micro-lots

Highly Recommended: Market Intelligence Hub for signal filtering

Best For

Traders seeking systematic, rule-based approach

Those who want visual confirmation before execution

Traders tired of analyzing multiple indicators manually

Anyone looking to improve win rate with AI-ready context filtering

Both beginners (Conservative/Balanced) and experts (Aggressive/HF)

Documentation

Complete user guide included with:

Detailed strategy explanations

Profile parameter tables

MIH integration workflow

Visual examples and troubleshooting

Best practices for maximum profitability

Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risks and can result in loss of capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo account first. Use Market Intelligence Hub for optimal signal filtering.

Support

Contact us on chat mql5



