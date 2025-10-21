Gold Epic H1

Important:

Before running the backtest or live trading, load the .set file provided in the comments section.

Enable UseMoneyManagement = true and set mmRiskPercent = 10, as this configuration replicates the original system’s balance between risk and growth.

General description

Gold Epic H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe, optimized for high-liquidity and volatile market sessions.

It uses a trend-momentum strategy with EMA confirmation and adaptive trailing exits.

Its purpose is to capture directional gold movements while maintaining consistent equity control and favorable profit-to-risk ratios.

Performance summary (Backtest 2025.03.01 – 2025.10.20, Exness-MT5Real22)

Initial deposit: 100 USD

Total net profit: 3 136 317.62 USD

Profit factor: 4.40

Recovery factor: 5.17

Sharpe ratio: 7.08

Max balance drawdown: 13.58 %

Max equity drawdown: 22.31 %

Total trades: 248

Winning rate: ≈ 21 %

Largest profit trade: 1 137 416.31 USD

Largest loss trade: −118 982.37 USD

Average holding time: ≈ 8 h 52 m

AHPR: 6.88 % GHPR: 4.26 %

Average performance (non-compounded)

Daily average: ≈ 2.7 %

Weekly average: ≈ 17.8 %

Monthly average: ≈ 74.2 %

(based on seven-month test with fixed-risk management)

System behavior

Highest trading frequency between 07:00 – 16:00 GMT (London–New York overlap).

Best results occur Monday through Thursday , peak on Wednesday .

Balance curve shows steady exponential growth from mid-test onward.

Risk control ratio (drawdown : profit) ≈ 1 : 9 — strong capital efficiency.

Technical requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Recommended leverage: ≥ 1:500

Testing mode: Every tick based on real ticks

Recommended broker: Exness MT5 Real22 or equivalent with deep liquidity

Conclusion

Gold Epic H1 delivers consistent, high-efficiency performance with excellent risk/reward balance.

Its non-martingale, non-grid structure makes it suitable for mid-size accounts seeking directional long-term growth.

A robust choice for traders aiming to scale results via copy-trading or managed portfolio strategies.