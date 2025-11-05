CloseByHeikenAshiSmoothedEA MT4
- Utilitaires
- JAMES PETER WILKINSON
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 5 novembre 2025
- Activations: 5
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Trade Closer — Exit Automation EA
This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who enter trades manually but want automatic, disciplined exits based on confirmed Heiken Ashi Smoothed trend changes.
It does not open trades — it only monitors market conditions and closes trades when trend direction reverses.
Purpose
The EA removes emotional exit decisions by closing positions automatically when the Heiken Ashi Smoothed trend changes direction. It uses internal calculations and does not require the indicator to be called from the chart (visual reference indicator must be attached separately).
How It Works
1. The trader opens positions manually.
2. The EA monitors trend direction using Heiken Ashi Smoothed logic.
3. When a confirmed trend reversal occurs:
Buy trades are closed on a switch to bearish conditions.
Sell trades are closed on a switch to bullish conditions.
4. Only confirmed candle signals are used in order to reduce false exits.
Main Features
Automatic exit management based on Heiken Ashi Smoothed trend logic
Candle-close confirmation to avoid early signals
Manual trading only (no automated entries)
On-chart control panel for enabling/disabling the EA and viewing signal status
Magic number and comment filters for trade selection
Multi-symbol operation support
Backtest-friendly exit behavior
FOK execution method to avoid partial fills and slippage issues
Strategy Logic
Bullish to bearish trend change closes Buy positions
Bearish to bullish trend change closes Sell positions
Works on any timeframe and instrument type (Forex, indices, metals, crypto, stocks)
Inputs
Smoothing period
Smoothing method (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA)
Step size
Better formula mode
Magic number filter
Comment filter
Panel position and appearance settings
Usage Instructions
1. Attach your own Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator to the chart for reference
2. Attach the EA and match the indicator settings
3. Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader
4. Open trades manually as usual — the EA will manage exit decisions automatically
Important Notes
Exit-only Expert Advisor — no trade entries are generated
Does not draw indicator values — user must attach indicator manually for visual reference
One EA instance per chart and symbol is required
Test settings in a demo environment before live use