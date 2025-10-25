Kairos Scalping Trading Panel

Multiple settlement lines are possible through Presets.

Kairos Trading Panel is a trading panel specialized for scalping. All entries are market orders. Settlement line changes are done with 1 click.

Rich Visual Effects: And many more visual effects...

Skin: Skin changes based on your trading performance!

Event: Displays events on days with High Importance events. Color changes 30 minutes before to alert you.

Glint: Frame flashes every minute so you don't miss the grid. Configurable to any number of seconds in settings.

Time to Close: Close Timer to close all positions at your specified time

Break Even: 1-click SL adjustment to Break Even based on entry price with configured point range

SL: Displays position SL price (absolute value) and configured SL range relative to Entry Price. **IMPORTANT** SL Window also functions as a Button. Clicking the SL Window changes Wedge and Break Even preset values in descending order.

TP: Displays position TP price (absolute value) and configured TP range relative to Entry Price. **IMPORTANT** TP Window also functions as a Button. Clicking the TP Window changes Wedge and Break Even preset values in ascending order.

Profit: Displays profit of current position. Color changes based on +/-. Unit is points.

Wedge: 1-click SL adjustment based on current price with configured point range (manual trailing stop). Up to 8 presets can be registered, with 2 displayed on the panel. Unit is points.

Event: Displays high importance events for the day. When multiple events exist, the event name changes every 15 seconds (configurable). Clicking opens the event panel showing all events for the day and remaining time.

Lot: You can toggle between fixed lot and compound lot calculation

Spread: Difference between Ask and Bid