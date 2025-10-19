Fibo Break EA

FiboBreak EA





FiboBreak PP SR6 EA is a fully automated breakout expert advisor that trades at Fibonacci pivot levels (PP, R1–R6, S1–S6) calculated from the previous anchor timeframe (D1/H4/H1).

It opens trades automatically on breakout or touch, using precise price-action logic and a dynamic money-target system based on your account balance.

🔹 Key Features

Auto-calculated Fibonacci pivots with 6 resistance and 6 support levels.

Two entry modes: CLOSE (confirmed breakout) or TOUCH (immediate entry).

Works on any timeframe or symbol , including crypto, indices, and metals .

Dynamic lot sizing — e.g. 0.01 lot per $1000 balance .

Fixed Stop Loss at the previous level (no trailing).

Auto $-target closure per order (e.g. $5 profit per $1000 balance).

Selectable profit mode: NET (after swap & commission) or GROSS .

Built-in spread protection for FX and Crypto.

ECN-compatible (attaches SL/TP after order open if required).

Supports backtesting — executes logic in OnTick during Strategy Tester.

No DLLs, no external dependencies — 100% native MQL4 code.

💱 Supported Instruments

Forex Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD

Metals: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver)

Indices: US30 (Dow Jones), US500 (S&P 500), NAS100 (Nasdaq), DE40 (DAX)

Commodities: UKOIL, WTI, Natural Gas

Crypto: BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD, XRPUSD





Works on any broker offering MT4 with standard symbol naming.

Automatically adjusts pip values and spread filters based on instrument type.

⚙️ Recommended Setup

Timeframe: M5, M15, or H1

Anchor TF: D1 (default) or H4 for intraday trading

Entry Mode: TOUCH for more trades, CLOSE for confirmation

PerK_TargetUSD: 5.0 (means $5 profit per $1000 balance)

LotsPerK: 0.01 (auto-scales by balance)

MaxSpreadPips: 20 (default; adjust for crypto or indices)

💡 How It Works

The EA calculates Fibonacci pivot levels (PP, R1–R6, S1–S6) from the previous bar of your selected anchor timeframe. It draws all levels visually on the chart. When price touches or breaks any pivot level, the EA opens a buy or sell trade depending on the direction. Each trade closes automatically when its profit target (in USD) is reached. Stop loss is placed at the previous level, ensuring controlled risk per setup.

📈 Compatibility

MT4 only (no DLLs required).

Works perfectly on ECN and Standard brokers.

Compatible with all asset classes — Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto.

Backtestable and optimized for both manual and fully automated environments.

Supports weekend protection, spread filter, and dynamic pip logic.

💬 Note





Use a reliable VPS and high-quality data feed for accurate operation.

Ideal for traders who prefer structured, rule-based breakout trading with precise money-management logic and clean Fibonacci-based visuals.