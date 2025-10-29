Instead, it manages trades using a simplified, yet powerful system based on equity-driven protection, combining:

This Expert Advisor operates without complex configurations, avoiding traditional SL/TP logic entirely.





RISK & STRATEGY





Equity Paragon EA does not rely on traditional SL or TP mechanisms. Instead, it uses equity-based management to dynamically control risk and protect profit in real-time.

The system is enhanced with smart modules to help traders adapt to changing market conditions and achieve long-term consistency.

The EA includes the following key protection features:





• Step-by-step profit locking (optional) – locks in profit at predefined equity levels

• Breakeven function – moves SL to entry point after a defined profit trigger

• Smart trailing stop – activates after breakeven, follows price to secure gains

• No fixed SL/TP – the EA works with equity thresholds, not price limits





NO AUTO-LOT – FIXED LOT ONLY





Equity Paragon EA does not use autolot. All risk is controlled manually by the trader using the FixLot input. This gives clear and full control over lot size per trade.

To use the EA, you only need to adjust three simple parameters:

FixLot – your chosen lot size

MaxOrdersPerDay – how many new trades the EA may open each day

MaxOpenPositions – how many trades may be open at the same time





Suggested lot sizes based on balance:





$100 → 0.01 (default)

$500 → 0.02–0.03

$1000+ → 0.03–0.05

MaxOrdersPerDay – 1-2-3 and 5-10 MaxOpenPositions – 1-2-3 and 5-10 (Optional) If not needed: You can disable the 🔁 Step-by-Step P/L Locking module by setting it to false .

(Optional) If not needed: You can disable the 🔁module by setting it to false .





If you have any questions or need help with installation or configuration, feel free to contact me. If you need optimized settings tailored to your account balance, I will personally prepare them for you.





IMPORTANT

The default configuration is optimized for $100 accounts. If your balance is higher, simply increase FixLot, MaxOrdersPerDay, and MaxOpenPositions to match your exposure preferences. No other setup is required.

With these tools, the EA dynamically safeguards your floating profits, minimizes losses, and maximizes position efficiency — all with minimal setup required.

Its structure is ideal for traders who value clean execution, equity-based control, and robust protection without over-optimization.



