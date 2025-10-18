Zer0 Panel

Short (card):
Management and stats panel: P/L, streaks, RR, time in trade, TP1–TP3 (RR), SL in pips, trailing, partial closes, and one-click orders.

Full:
Zer0 Panel shows key stats and lets you manage the active position fast. Set SL (pips), define TP1–TP3 RR, toggle BE, enable Trailing with Start/Step, make partial closes, and place/reverse/close orders with one click. Risk is set as a percentage (e.g., 1.0%) in the Open Position section. Only what’s on the panel—nothing more.

Stats (left column)

  • P/L Current

  • High Watermark

  • P/L Today

  • P/L 7 days

  • P/L 30 days

  • Total Trades

  • Wins/Losses

  • Win Ratio

  • Avg RR

  • Avg Time in Trade / Median Time

  • Max Win Streak / Max Loss Streak

  • Max Daily Profit / Max Daily Loss

  • Reset Stats

Trading Functions (right column)

  • Open Position – Risk: %

  • SL Pips [+ / −]

  • TP1 RR [+ / −]

  • TP2 OFF / TP2 RR [+ / −]

  • TP3 OFF / TP3 RR [+ / −]

  • BUY / SELL

  • Limit Buy / Limit Sell

  • Reverse

  • BE (break-even)

  • PC 25% / PC 50% / PC 75% (partial close)

  • Trailing ON/OFF

  • Trail Start [+ / −]

  • Trail Step [+ / −]

  • Close Pos (close position)


