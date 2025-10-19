Developed by BurstPoint Systems, BurstPoint Core is a precision-built EA that scalps the US30 with disciplined logic and uncompromising risk control ALWAYS using a stop loss.

No grid

No martingale or hidden martingale like other EA's on this marketplace using a ''Recovery mode''

No gambling practices

You decide the risk. You control its pace.





Want high-frequency trading? Tighten the cooldown to 1min. Prefer less frequency? Loosen it to 5 min or even more. Want to disable the EA from adding orders after a specific time? You choose with the built-in filter.

Either way, the machine adapts to YOUR risk profile— not the other way around.





Engineered for consistency, designed for simplicity.

Plug and play, choose the symbol (US30 recommended), set your risk, stay on the 1min timeframe and watch discipline meet opportunity. Every trading day starts at 09:40 New York time 10minutes after the stock market opens and the opening volatility has calmed slightly. The end of the trading day is determined by you in the settings.

This EA has a few functions built-in for maximum stability:





A ''smart'' spread filter that scans the spread per every 1 minute candle close. Is the spread higher than your setting? It will delete the pending orders and NOT trade. Is it back to normal? It will place pending orders again if the criteria is met. This dynamic way is to ensure maximum stability with dynamic spreads offered by brokers. A ‘cooldown after position close function’ which will enable you to decide the pace of trading. A daily loss filter that provides extra risk management.





Now with the introduction price starting at $349. The price will increase with every purchase being made.





Specifications:



US30 Instrument.

US30 Instrument. Starts trading from 09:40 New York time!



Option to change the trading time start for DST /Broker changes or different results to your liking

Every trade is protected with a Stop Loss that you decide.

Every trade is protected with a Stop Loss that you decide. Scalps with a tight trailing stop that will ensure quick protection of capital, and bigger wins on volume pushes.

Scalps with a tight trailing stop that will ensure quick protection of capital, and bigger wins on volume pushes. With the ''Cooldown after position close'' function, you decide the pace.

With the ''Cooldown after position close'' function, you decide the pace. Max Daily loss function

Max Daily loss function Allow trading in both directions function. Only sells/buys? Disable. Capitalize on reversals or ping/pong market conditions? Enable.

Allow trading in both directions function. Only sells/buys? Disable. Capitalize on reversals or ping/pong market conditions? Enable. A max spread filter to ensure the EA doesn't trade in unfavorable conditions

A max spread filter to ensure the EA doesn't trade in unfavorable conditions Risk mode based on lots or % of equity

Risk mode based on lots or % of equity Very easy to install, plug and play

Very easy to install, Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/5

Important notes:

Always use a VPS with minimum delay <10ms that matches your brokers data center location Always use a broker with RAW spread, this EA will not be profitable if the spread & slippage is high!!





Please contact me for the manual on how to install the EA. Any other questions you can contact me, and I will do my best to answer them.



Mark

BurstPoint Systems