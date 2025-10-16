Trades Tracker

📊 Complete Trading Statistics & Performance Monitor for MT5

Track every trade, monitor every position, and analyze your complete trading performance with the most comprehensive statistics tracker for MetaTrader 5. Perfect for traders using multiple EAs, magic numbers, and symbols.

🎯 KEY FEATURES

Complete Trading Statistics

  •  Total Closed Trades - Full trade count and lot size tracking

  •  Current Open Positions - Real-time monitoring

  •  Highest Open Trade Count - Peak concurrent positions

  •  Drawdown Analysis - Current and maximum DD with dates

  •  Profit Tracking - Booked profits and running P&L

  •  Magic Number Support - Separate stats for each EA

Multi-Symbol & Multi-Magic Tracking

  • 📈 Monitor unlimited symbols simultaneously

  • 🔢 Track each magic number separately

  • 📊 View individual performance per symbol-magic combo

  • 🎯 Overall account statistics dashboard

  • 🏆 Top Performers with best/worst metrics

Smart Organization

  • 🔤 Sort by Symbol Name or Magic Number

  • 📄 Auto-Scroll every 60 seconds

  • ⬆️⬇️ Manual UP/DOWN buttons

  • 📱 Compact, professional display

  • 🎨 Fully customizable colors

📋 COMPREHENSIVE DATA DISPLAY

For Overall Account:

  • Total Closed Trade Count & Lot Size

  • Highest Open Trade Count & Lot Size

  • Current Open Trade Count & Lot Size

  • Current DD & Maximum DD (with date)

  • Total Booked Profit

  • Current Running P&L

For Each Symbol/Magic:

  • Complete trade history

  • Peak performance metrics

  • Real-time position data

  • Profit/loss breakdown

  • Maximum drawdown tracking

Top Performers:

  • Highest DD (symbol + magic + date)

  • Maximum Profit (symbol + magic)

  • Most Trades

  • Highest Open Count

  • Highest Open Lots

🚀 PERFECT FOR:

 Multiple EA Traders - Track each EA by magic number
 Grid/Martingale Systems - Monitor peak positions
 Multi-Symbol Portfolios - All pairs in one view
 Risk Management - Real-time DD monitoring
 Backtesting Analysis - Historical DD dates
 Performance Reviews - Complete statistics

💡 USE CASES

Multi-EA Setup: Running 3 EAs on different pairs? Track each one separately with magic number filtering.

Grid Trading: Monitor your grid's peak position count and maximum exposure in real-time.

Portfolio Management: Trading 10+ symbols? View everything at once - profits, exposure, and top performers.

📖 EASY TO USE

  1. Attach to any chart

  2. Configure preferences

  3. View statistics instantly

  4. Navigate with buttons

  5. Auto-updates every minute

No setup complexity. Just attach and track!

🎁 WHAT YOU GET

  • ✅ 30-Day Free Trial

  • ✅ One-Time Payment ($10)

  • ✅ Lifetime Updates

  • ✅ Multi-Account License

  • ✅ Professional Support

📞 SUPPORT & CONTACT

📱 Telegram: @abhaykushwaha1

Need help? Questions? Feature requests?

Message me directly:  @abhaykushwaha1

✅ Fast response (within 24 hours)
✅ Installation help
✅ Configuration guidance
✅ Custom features
✅ Bug fixes

 PLEASE LEAVE A REVIEW!

Love Trades Tracker? Leave a 5-star review! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Your review:

  • Helps other traders discover this tool

  • Motivates continued development

  • Takes only 30 seconds

  • Means the world to me! 🙏

💰 PRICING

Launch Price: $10 $29

✅ One-time payment
✅ No subscriptions
✅ Unlimited accounts
✅ Free lifetime updates
✅ 30-day money-back guarantee

🎨 CUSTOMIZATION

  • Panel colors (background, header, text)

  • Profit/loss colors

  • Font size & style

  • Corner position

  • Auto-scroll interval

  • Sort method (symbol/magic)

  • Filter method (date/ticket)

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Type: Indicator

  • Compatibility: All timeframes, all symbols

  • Performance: Lightweight, minimal CPU

  • Updates: Auto-refresh every 60 seconds

🚨 SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER

Buy now and get:

  • 🎁 Lifetime updates

  • 🎁 Priority support

  • 🎁 Custom features

  • 🎁 Direct Telegram access

📧 CONTACT

Telegram:  @abhaykushwaha1

💬 Pre-purchase questions? Technical support? Feature requests?
👉 Message me for fastest response!

 REVIEW REMINDER

Help the community! If you find Trades Tracker useful, please leave a 5-star review! Your feedback supports development and helps other traders. Thank you! 🙏

🛡️ GUARANTEE

30-Day Money-Back - Not satisfied? Full refund, no questions asked.

📝 VERSION

v1.01 - Initial release with magic number support and multi-symbol tracking

© 2025 Trades Tracker | by @abhaykushwaha1

Download now and master your trading statistics! 🚀📊


