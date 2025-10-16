Trades Tracker

📊 Complete Trading Statistics & Performance Monitor for MT5

Track every trade, monitor every position, and analyze your complete trading performance with the most comprehensive statistics tracker for MetaTrader 5. Perfect for traders using multiple EAs, magic numbers, and symbols.

🎯 KEY FEATURES

Complete Trading Statistics

✅ Total Closed Trades - Full trade count and lot size tracking

✅ Current Open Positions - Real-time monitoring

✅ Highest Open Trade Count - Peak concurrent positions

✅ Drawdown Analysis - Current and maximum DD with dates

✅ Profit Tracking - Booked profits and running P&L

✅ Magic Number Support - Separate stats for each EA

Multi-Symbol & Multi-Magic Tracking

📈 Monitor unlimited symbols simultaneously

🔢 Track each magic number separately

📊 View individual performance per symbol-magic combo

🎯 Overall account statistics dashboard

🏆 Top Performers with best/worst metrics

Smart Organization

🔤 Sort by Symbol Name or Magic Number

📄 Auto-Scroll every 60 seconds

⬆️⬇️ Manual UP/DOWN buttons

📱 Compact, professional display

🎨 Fully customizable colors

📋 COMPREHENSIVE DATA DISPLAY

For Overall Account:

Total Closed Trade Count & Lot Size

Highest Open Trade Count & Lot Size

Current Open Trade Count & Lot Size

Current DD & Maximum DD (with date)

Total Booked Profit

Current Running P&L

For Each Symbol/Magic:

Complete trade history

Peak performance metrics

Real-time position data

Profit/loss breakdown

Maximum drawdown tracking

Top Performers:

Highest DD (symbol + magic + date)

Maximum Profit (symbol + magic)

Most Trades

Highest Open Count

Highest Open Lots

🚀 PERFECT FOR:

✅ Multiple EA Traders - Track each EA by magic number

✅ Grid/Martingale Systems - Monitor peak positions

✅ Multi-Symbol Portfolios - All pairs in one view

✅ Risk Management - Real-time DD monitoring

✅ Backtesting Analysis - Historical DD dates

✅ Performance Reviews - Complete statistics

💡 USE CASES

Multi-EA Setup: Running 3 EAs on different pairs? Track each one separately with magic number filtering.

Grid Trading: Monitor your grid's peak position count and maximum exposure in real-time.

Portfolio Management: Trading 10+ symbols? View everything at once - profits, exposure, and top performers.

📖 EASY TO USE

Attach to any chart Configure preferences View statistics instantly Navigate with buttons Auto-updates every minute

No setup complexity. Just attach and track!

🎁 WHAT YOU GET

✅ 30-Day Free Trial

✅ One-Time Payment ($10)

✅ Lifetime Updates

✅ Multi-Account License

✅ Professional Support

📞 SUPPORT & CONTACT

📱 Telegram: @abhaykushwaha1

Need help? Questions? Feature requests?

Message me directly: @abhaykushwaha1

✅ Fast response (within 24 hours)

✅ Installation help

✅ Configuration guidance

✅ Custom features

✅ Bug fixes

💰 PRICING

Launch Price: $10 $29

✅ One-time payment

✅ No subscriptions

✅ Unlimited accounts

✅ Free lifetime updates

✅ 30-day money-back guarantee

🎨 CUSTOMIZATION

Panel colors (background, header, text)

Profit/loss colors

Font size & style

Corner position

Auto-scroll interval

Sort method (symbol/magic)

Filter method (date/ticket)

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECS

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Type: Indicator

Compatibility: All timeframes, all symbols

Performance: Lightweight, minimal CPU

Updates: Auto-refresh every 60 seconds

📝 VERSION

v1.01 - Initial release with magic number support and multi-symbol tracking

