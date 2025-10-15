Adaptive Gold Scalper: The Professional Gold Trading EA for MQL5





Live Signal: $1000 grew by 46% in 3 weeks

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2333073 (H4)





Recommended Configuration:

Account Type ECN Spread < 10 Stops Level = 0 Delay < 100 pairs XAUUSD Leverage 1:100 ~ 1:1000 Initial Capital $500



Introduction:



In the dynamic and volatile world of gold trading, achieving consistent profitability requires a perfect blend of precise market analysis, timely trade execution, and strict risk control. For individual traders seeking to navigate the complexities of the gold market without constant manual monitoring, Adaptive SR Trend emerges as a game-changing solution. As a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) exclusively designed for the MQL5 platform, it leverages advanced technical analysis tools to identify high-probability trading opportunities—empowering both novice and experienced traders to optimize their gold trading strategies.​

Core Trading Logic: Smart Integration of Technical Pillars​.

is built on a robust, data-driven framework that combines four key technical elements to make objective, rule-based trading decisions. Unlike generic EAs that rely on single indicators (and often fail in changing market conditions), this EA adapts to market dynamics by synthesizing multiple signals:​