ODIN-TREND EA — The Norse Path of Steady Profit

“Strength is found in balance, not in excess.” — Odin

Concept

The ODIN-TREND EA is not another “get-rich-quick” robot.

It is a long-term, trend-following engine built on one of the oldest and most respected concepts in trading: ride the major trend, protect your capital, and never over-optimize.

ODIN-TREND was forged to survive real market conditions — not to impress with perfect curves on historical data.

It does not chase every tick, and it does not promise miracles. Instead, it waits for high-probability trend setups, confirmed by multi-symbol analysis and volatility filters, and executes them with precise risk control.

Every trade is positioned with a defined R-risk, a Chandelier-style trailing exit, and a daily hard-stop mechanism that prevents over-trading.

Optional bandit reinforcement logic continuously adapts the symbol weighting based on recent performance — strengthening winners and fading underperformers.

Key Features

🔹 Pure Trend-Following Logic — based on Donchian breakouts and EMA regime filters.

🔹 Multi-Currency System — one EA can monitor and trade several major pairs or indices simultaneously.

🔹 Adaptive Bandit Optimization — adjusts symbol focus dynamically without curve-fitting.

🔹 R-Based Risk Management — every trade has a fixed, measurable risk per trade.

🔹 Chandelier Trailing Exit — locks in profits naturally as trends extend.

🔹 Daily Hard Stop (-R Limit) — automatically disables trading after predefined daily risk is hit.

🔹 Integrated News Filter — automatic pause around high-impact news using the live ForexFactory calendar feed.

(https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.csv )

🔹 Manual Time Windows — configurable trading sessions and custom event pauses.

🔹 No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging. Ever.

Philosophy

ODIN-TREND was designed with one principle:

Sustainability over spectacle.

We believe the best trading system is not the one that wins the most backtests —

but the one that can still trade safely and rationally five years from now.

ODIN-TREND is not a “super-EA” that prints money overnight.

It’s a methodical, disciplined trading framework — the kind that a professional would rely on to grow capital consistently and sleep peacefully at night.

What You Get

✅ A fully automated EA for MT4 designed for medium- to long-term trend trading.

✅ Multi-symbol, multi-timeframe structure.

✅ Built-in safety systems and news control.

✅ Clean, well-structured source code — ready for professional auditing or further development.

What You Don’t Get

❌ No grid or martingale strategies.

❌ No unrealistic equity curves.

❌ No promises of instant wealth.

❌ No dependence on broker-specific tricks or micro-pip scalping.

Summary

ODIN-TREND is not a toy. It is a craftsman’s tool —

for traders who understand that real power lies in control, patience, and the discipline to follow the trend.

The Norse gods did not seek luck. They prepared for the storm — and thrived in it.

ODIN-TREND follows the same code.