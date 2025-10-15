Green Vault Indicator MT4

Green Vault Indicator MetaTrader 4

The Green Vault Indicator is designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform and falls under the category of visual signaling tools. This indicator, based on price movement analysis and candlestick patterns, plots buy (green) and sell (red) arrows on the chart.

Its main purpose is to simplify the decision-making process for traders by identifying potential entry and exit points without the need for complex calculations.



Green Vault Indicator Table

Specification Details Category Signal & Prediction – Trading Tool Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Continuation – Reversal Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style Day Trading Market All Markets





Green Vault Indicator at a Glance

The Green Vault Indicator, by displaying green and red arrows, provides buy and sell signals directly and clearly on the chart. These signals can be used at both trend continuation and reversal points, and their accuracy increases when combined with tools such as moving averages or support and resistance levels.





Indicator in an Uptrend

A green arrow signal in the Green Vault Indicator indicates the probability of a bearish-to-bullish trend change or the continuation of a bullish market move. The most valid scenario occurs when this signal coincides with a resistance breakout or a bounce from support, such as a moving average. In such conditions, a suitable zone for buy entries is created.





Indicator in a Downtrend

The image below shows the global gold index (XAU/USD) on the 15-minute timeframe. In this trading tool, the appearance of a red arrow above the candlestick signals selling pressure and the potential start of a bearish move. This condition becomes more important when the market is in overbought territory or has encountered resistance; as a result, a suitable zone for sell entries is formed.





Green Vault Settings

Below shows the settings panel of the Green Vault Indicator:



• ALERT: Enable or disable sound alert



• EMAIL: Send signals via email



• NOTIFICATION: Send notifications to mobile



• MESSAGE_TIMEOUT: Time interval between consecutive alert messages



• MESSAGE_SUBJECT: Default subject for sent messages





Conclusion

The Green Vault Indicator, by providing direct buy and sell signals through green and red arrows, is a suitable tool for optimizing trading strategies in technical analysis. Covering both trend continuation and price reversal simultaneously, this indicator enables traders to perform multi-layered analysis effectively.