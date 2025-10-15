X4O B2 Dollar Trader

X4O B1 Dollar Trader – Gold Trading EA

Overview

X4O B1 Dollar Trader is an automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It combines Heiken Ashi analysis with SuperTrend, ATR, and Moving Averages for high-probability entries and professional risk management.

Recommended: Gold (XAUUSD) | Timeframe: H1 | Minimum Balance: $400

Key Features

 Smart Strategy: Heiken Ashi + SuperTrend + MA Retest system
 Auto Break-Even: Protects profits at 1:1 ratio
 Auto Lot Sizing: 0.01 lot per $400 balance
 Equity Protection: Stops trading at max drawdown
 Margin Safety: Auto lot reduction if insufficient margin

Input Parameters

Main Settings

  • TF: Timeframe (Default: H1 - recommended)

Money Management

  • Lot: Fixed lot size (Default: 0.01)

  • AutoLotSize: Enable auto lot calculation (Default: true)

  • MaxTrades: Max concurrent positions (Default: 1)

ATR/Stop Loss

  • ATR_Period: ATR calculation period (Default: 9)

  • ATR_Mult: SL multiplier (Default: 3.02)

Risk/Reward

  • RR: Buy TP/SL ratio (Default: 2.75)

  • ShorterATR: Sell TP/SL ratio (Default: 2.75)

Advanced Control

  • MA_Len: Moving average period (Default: 25)

  • Proximity: Distance from MA in % (Default: 0.0055)

SuperTrend Filter

  • UseSuperTrendFilter: Enable trend filter (Default: true)

  • ST_ATR_Period: SuperTrend ATR period (Default: 120)

  • ST_Multiplier: SuperTrend sensitivity (Default: 3.0)

  • ST_ConfirmBars: Confirmation candles (Default: 2)

Risk Control

  • MaxEquityDrawdownPct: Max equity drop % (Default: 50%)

  • MarginSafetyPct: Max margin usage % (Default: 80%)

How It Works

BUY Conditions:

  • Heiken Ashi turns bullish

  • Price near MA High

  • Retest confirmed

  • SuperTrend bullish (if enabled)

SELL Conditions:

  • Heiken Ashi turns bearish

  • Price near MA Low

  • Retest confirmed

  • SuperTrend bearish (if enabled)

Trade Management:

  • Break-even activates at 1:1 profit

  • Closes on SuperTrend reversal

  • Continuous margin monitoring

Best Practices

✅ Test on demo first (2+ weeks)
✅ Use H1 timeframe on Gold
✅ Minimum $400 account
✅ Low-spread broker (<20 pips)
✅ Enable AutoLotSize
✅ Use VPS for 24/7 operation

Technical Specs

Item Value
Pair XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe H1
Min Balance $400
Account Type Hedge/Netting
Max Spread 20 pips

Version: 1.14 | License: Custom Strategy © 2025

⚠️ Risk Warning: Trading involves high risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results


