Legend tells of King Midas, who possessed the gift of turning everything he touched into pure gold. Aureus is the embodiment of this legend, reimagined as a precision algorithm engineered exclusively for the gold market (XAUUSD).

Instead of magic, Aureus employs advanced mathematical analysis to identify those fleeting moments in market chaos that hold "golden" potential. Built from the ground up to understand the unique character and volatile dynamics of gold on the M15 timeframe, this Expert Advisor transforms volatility into structured trading opportunities.

At the heart of Aureus lies our proprietary "Golden Touch Algorithm"—a suite of indicators and filters that form the foundation of its entry logic, position management, and capital protection. Every element of the system has been calibrated to operate in perfect harmony with the rhythm of the gold market.

KEY TRADING PARAMETERS – TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Recommended Timeframe: M15

M15 Minimum Deposit: 300 USD (500+ recommended for optimal performance)

300 USD (500+ recommended for optimal performance) Minimum Leverage: 1:30 or higher

1:30 or higher Risk Control: Full user control via a single parameter

Full user control via a single parameter Strategy Architecture: Precision intraday system with multi-level protective mechanisms

Precision intraday system with multi-level protective mechanisms Setup Complexity: 100% Plug-and-Play – ready for action without any configuration

THE GOLDEN RULE: NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE

Aureus operates on a principle of absolute strategic purity. The system categorically avoids high-risk position multiplication techniques: no grid trading, no martingale sequences, no averaging down on losing positions.

Each trade is an independent, precisely calculated operation. It has its own managed Stop Loss and Take Profit. The priority is the preservation of your capital while maintaining a constant market presence when high-probability opportunities arise.

FULL AUTOMATION – SET YOUR RISK AND FORGET

Aureus is designed with a "set-and-forget" philosophy. It requires no technical expertise or adjustment of complex parameters from the user.

The only decision you need to make is selecting your risk appetite—from ultra-conservative to aggressive—using a single, in inputs tab control panel.

CONCLUSION – LEGENDARY INSPIRATION, PRECISION EXECUTION

Aureus is a professional tool for systematic trading in the gold market. Its strength lies in the fusion of a legendary concept with uncompromising technology.

An intelligent algorithm operating on the M15 timeframe, complete automation, the elimination of high-risk strategies, and user-friendly operation make it an ideal solution for traders seeking consistency, precision, and peace of mind.

To fully evaluate its capabilities, we encourage you to conduct comprehensive backtests across various risk profiles and observe its adaptive behavior in changing market conditions. Discover the power of the digital Midas Touch for yourself.