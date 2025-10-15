Trade Vision PRO is the essential indicator every serious trader needs. It combines two critical tools in a clean and efficient interface: a precise candle timer and a real-time total profit/loss monitor.

Tired of looking away from your chart to check your P/L? Lost opportunities because you didn't know when the candle closes? Trade Vision PRO elegantly solves both problems.

Key Features

Smart Candle Timer

Precise countdown to the second until current candle closes

Adaptive automatic format: Shows only necessary information based on timeframe M1-M30: 4:58 (minutes:seconds) H1-H4: 0:45:12 (hours:minutes:seconds) D1+: Full format with days if necessary

Two display formats: standard (5:30) or with indicator (< 5:30)

Strategically positioned next to price action

Total Profit/Loss Monitor

Shows TOTAL P/L of all your open positions combined

Real-time updates with every market tick

Automatic color change: Bright green for total profits Red for total losses

Clear dollar format: +$245.75 or -$87.50

Single consolidated value - no confusion, no visual clutter

Complete Customization

Timer Configuration

Parameter Description Default Show_Time_candle Enable/disable timer Enabled TextOption Standard format or with "<" indicator Format_1 FontColor Timer text color Black FontSize Font size (6-30) 10 FontName Font type Arial Bold

Total P/L Configuration

Parameter Description Default Show_Profit_Loss Enable/disable P/L monitor Enabled ColorGanancia Color for total profits Green ColorPerdida Color for total losses Red TamanoFuentePL P/L font size (6-30) 10 TipoFuentePL P/L font type Arial Bold

Position Configuration

Parameter Description Default Separation_Pips Vertical separation between elements 500 pips Horizontal_Bars Horizontal distance from candle 10 bars

Installation and Usage

Installation (3 Steps)

Download from MQL5 Market Drag to desired chart Done! Works immediately with default settings

Quick Setup

For most traders: Default values work perfectly.

For custom adjustments:

Right-click on chart → Indicators → Trade Vision PRO → Properties Adjust colors according to your MT5 theme (dark/light) Modify font sizes according to your screen resolution

Recommendations by Resolution

1080p (Full HD): FontSize = 10

1440p (2K): FontSize = 12

2160p (4K): FontSize = 14-16

Universal Compatibility

All currency pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc. All indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40, etc. Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), CRUDE (Oil) Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD, ETHUSD (if your broker offers them) All timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN 4 and 5-digit brokers: Detects and adjusts automatically

Why Trade Vision PRO is Different?

1. Total Profit, Not Individual

Unlike other indicators that show each trade separately (causing visual clutter), Trade Vision PRO shows a single number: your net total profit or loss. This allows you to:

Make decisions based on your overall result

Avoid prematurely closing winning trades due to seeing an individual loss

Maintain a clear perspective of your trading session

2. Perfect Timing

The timer is not just a clock, it's your precision tool:

Scalpers: Enter and exit in the last seconds of the candle

Day Traders: Wait for close confirmation before executing

Swing Traders: Monitor important closes without anxiety

3. Professional and Clean Design

No unnecessary elements distracting your analysis

Smart positioning that doesn't obstruct candles

Fully customizable to adapt to your style

Smart Investment

Return on Investment Analysis:

Time savings:

5 minutes saved per session

20 sessions per month

100 minutes/month = $49 recovered in productivity

Timing improvement:

Avoid 1 premature entry per month = $50-$200 saved

Better exit management = $100-$500 extra per month

Stress reduction:

Less anxiety from checking terminal

Calmer and more rational decisions

Invaluable value for your mental health

Clear global vision:

Avoid closing winning trades out of fear

Better overall risk management

Potential of $500+ extra per month

A single better-executed trade recovers the investment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Functionality

Q: Does it work on demo and real accounts? A: Yes, it works perfectly on both account types without any difference.

Q: Can I use it on multiple charts simultaneously? A: Yes, you can have it active on as many charts as you want. Each instance works independently.

Q: Does P/L include swap and commissions? A: Yes, it shows the real net profit/loss provided by MetaTrader 5, which already includes all costs (spread, commission, swap).

Q: If I open 5 trades, what does it show? A: It shows the TOTAL profit of the 5 trades combined. For example: if you have +$50, +$30, -$20, +$10, -$5, it will show +$65 (the sum of everything).

Q: Does it work with pending orders? A: No, it only shows P/L for active positions (already executed). Pending orders don't generate profit/loss until they're executed.

Q: Can I disable only the timer or only the P/L? A: Yes, each function has its own independent on/off switch in the parameters.

Compatibility

Q: Does it work on MT4? A: No, this indicator is designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. There is no MT4 version.

Q: Does it work with my broker? A: Yes, it works with any broker offering MetaTrader 5, without exceptions.

Q: Does it work on Mac? A: Yes, it works on MT5 for Mac without problems.

Q: Does it work on MT5 mobile version? A: No, custom indicators only work on desktop versions (Windows/Mac).

Technical

Q: Does the indicator repaint or recalculate? A: No, Trade Vision PRO doesn't repaint. The displayed values are real and update in real-time based on server data.

Q: Does it affect MT5 performance? A: No, the indicator is highly optimized and uses less than 0.3% CPU. You won't notice any performance impact.

Q: Does it work on all timeframes? A: Yes, from M1 to MN (monthly). The timer format adapts automatically.

Q: Does it consume many resources with multiple instances? A: No, you can have 10+ active instances without problems. Each uses minimal resources.

Who is Trade Vision PRO For?

Perfect For:

Scalpers who need second-precision in their entries

Day Traders who trade based on candle closes

Swing Traders who want stress-free monitoring

Price action traders who value clear information

Multi-pair traders who operate multiple instruments simultaneously

Traders using EAs who want additional visual monitoring

News traders who need exact timing

Beginner traders who want professional tools from the start

Professional traders seeking efficiency and clarity

Not For:

Traders looking for entry/exit signals (this is not a signal system)

People expecting an automated robot (this is information, not automatic trading)

Those who don't value timing in their operations

MT4 users (only works on MT5)

Final Message from the Developer

Hello, I'm the creator of Trade Vision PRO.

As an active trader, I know how frustrating it is:

Losing trades due to bad timing

Constantly looking away from the chart to check P/L

Not knowing if you're globally winning or losing when you have multiple positions

Trade Vision PRO was born from my own need. I use it in every trading session and it has completely transformed how I trade.

It's not a product created just to sell. It's a tool I needed myself and now share with the community.

Every line of code is optimized. Every function has a purpose. Every detail is thought out.

Improve Your Trading Today!

