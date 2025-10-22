Buy Predictor II

$100, Launch promo, price will gradually increase, end price will be $300.

Live Signal >>> Click here      (I'm trading ALL 3 of the "PREDICTOR" series of robots on this signal).

"BUY PREDICTOR II" puts BUY (Reversal) pending orders on very specific levels, NO dangerous strategies, each trade have a hard SL and TP.

Warning; EA not suitable for brokers like Exness and Trade Nation which produce an abnormal Sunday day candle, GMT2/GMT3 brokers won't be a problem.

Recommended: (set files available in comment #1).

EURNZD, Day Chart.

CHFJPY, Day Chart.

VPS Compulsory.

"The Predictor" series of EA's MUST be traded on its own account, it's to eliminate any interference with other EA's.

Risk Management; Recommended $500 account balance for every 0.01 lots. 

Buying ANY product on the market is risky, I can't guarantee future profits.

NOTE; Because the algorithm uses level trading and a pending order management strategy I had to register it under UTILITIES.


