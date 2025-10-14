FalconG QuantumZZ Indicator-Based EA

Overview

FalconG is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4, designed to operate with the QuantumZZ indicator for objective trend detection.

It uses a trend-following and averaging approach combined with multiple recovery algorithms, suitable for different trading styles such as intraday or swing trading.

FalconG includes dynamic order management, trailing stop functionality, and flexible risk control parameters.

Key Features

Trend Detection Powered by QuantumZZ

Identifies bullish or bearish conditions using the QuantumZZ indicator. Entry signals can be confirmed by assistance checks for improved filtering.

Smart Entry System

Supports market or pending orders (BuyStop/SellStop) based on trend direction. Reverse trading modes are also available for counter-trend scenarios.

Dynamic Drive Mode

Automatically adjusts pending order levels relative to the current market price to improve execution quality.

Averaging/Grid Strategy

Implements an averaging system with adjustable lot multipliers, distance steps, and limits per bar. This allows flexible position management under different volatility conditions.

Advanced Recovery Engine

Includes 22 recovery modes, such as:

Drawdown-based recovery (max drawdown, proportional, duration).

Statistical methods (Sharpe Ratio, Z-Score, R-squared).

Risk-adjusted metrics (profit factor, volatility-weighted).

Streak and hedging-based recovery.

Lot sizes can be scaled dynamically using a recovery factor.

Trailing and Risk Management

Trailing stops based on percentage or fixed distance.

Fixed or dynamic stop loss/take profit with breakeven options.

Spread and slippage filters to maintain stable execution.

Limiting of loss by percent or points per trade.

Time and Session Filters

Allows trading only during specified sessions (e.g., 03:00–21:00 GMT) and skipping weekends or specific weekdays.

Money Management

Supports fixed lot sizing or automatic risk-based calculation by account percentage or free margin. Compatible with micro-lots and ECN brokers.

Alerts and Notifications

Includes optional alerts for order events (open, close, modify) and a unique Magic Number for multi-EA environments.

How It Works

Signal Generation: The EA reads QuantumZZ trend data on the chosen timeframe. Entry Logic: Executes trades following the trend or using averaging if enabled. Position Management: Applies trailing stops, recovery scaling, and position merging as configured. Exit Strategy: Uses SL/TP, trailing stop, or time/session filters depending on user preferences. Safety Checks: Verifies free margin, spread, and connection status before any order placement.

Recommended Settings

Conservative: FixedSize=0.01, DoAveraging=false, RecoverMode=0, PercentSize=1.0, TrailingStop=50.

Aggressive: PercentSize=13.0, LotMultiply=1.3, RecoverMode=0, PointsStep=89.

Minimum Deposit: 100 USD (for 0.01 lots). Use with ECN brokers and low spreads (<3 pips).

Additional Information

Not requires the QuantumZZ.ex4 indicator (included as a resource).

Compatible with MT4 build 600+ .

Designed for both manual and automated forward testing.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading in Forex and other financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should test the EA on demo accounts and apply appropriate risk management at all times.



