AlgoCore PRO MT5 — Hybrid Trading Intelligence for Gold & USDJPY

AlgoCore PRO MT5 is a premium, hybrid Expert Advisor that unifies two advanced modules under one system: a Gold Scalping Engine for XAUUSD and a Dual Intra-Day Range Module for USDJPY. It combines structured logic, disciplined execution, and intelligent filters to identify precision entries in both trending and ranging conditions — without using grid, martingale, or any risky recovery systems.

Core Logic

1️⃣ Gold Scalping Engine (XAUUSD)

The Gold Scalping Engine operates on trend confirmation and momentum shifts, applying volatility and RSI filters to avoid poor conditions. It’s designed for traders seeking consistent short-term trading behavior with clear control over trade direction, timing, and risk.

2️⃣ Dual Range Modules (USDJPY)

The Range Modules identify intraday consolidation zones and execute breakout trades when price confirms movement beyond defined boundaries. Each module operates independently, allowing for two distinct setups (e.g., Tokyo and London sessions) with adjustable parameters.





Parameter Description Use Gold Scalping Module? Enables or disables the Gold Scalping strategy. Timeframe to run Gold Scalping Sets the timeframe for executing Gold Scalping trades. Gold Scalping Magic Number Unique identifier for the Gold Scalping trades. Static Lotsize Fixed lot size for Gold Scalping trades. Stop Loss / Take Profit Defines stop loss and take profit in points for this module. Open BUY Trades? / Open SELL Trades? Allows control over long or short trade direction. Positions to Open Limits the maximum simultaneous positions allowed. Gold Scalping Module RSI Filter Prevents entries during overbought/oversold RSI zones. (Recommended OFF when Range Strategy is active.) Gold Scalping Module News Filter Restricts trading before/after news events. (Recommended OFF when Range Strategy is active.)

















Parameter Description Risk per Position (% of Capital) Calculates lot size dynamically based on capital percentage. Timeframe to run Range Strategy Defines timeframe for range analysis and execution. Range Strategy Magic Number Unique identifier for range-based trades. Number of Pending Orders per Side Sets how many BUY or SELL pending orders per detected range. Activate Range (X) Orders? Enables order execution for Range 1 or Range 2. Window to Place Orders (0–23) Defines hourly window for placing range orders. Window to Stale Orders Determines when pending orders expire and new zones are recalculated. Intraday Zone Calculator Calculates range zones and confirms valid breakout conditions. Take Profit / Stop Loss Sets TP and SL for each active range module. Points Buffer Defines points before the trailing stop begins to activate. Trailing Distance Distance in points for trailing stop movement.













Universal Position-Based Trading Behavior

Use Daily Profit/Loss Limits? – Enables protection by stopping all new trades once a defined daily profit or loss level is reached.

Set Daily Profit Target / Loss Limit – Defines the monetary or percentage threshold where the EA will automatically suspend further trading for the day once the limit is hit.





Partial Position Close

Close Partial Profitable Positions? – Enables partial profit-taking when a trade reaches a defined profit level.

Points to Trigger Partial Position Close – Specifies the number of points in profit required before triggering a partial close.

Lot to Close on Profitable Positions – Determines the portion of the position (in lots) to be closed once the partial close condition is activated.





General Features

Hybrid Dual-Strategy System: Gold Scalping + USDJPY Range Breakouts.

Session-Aware Execution: Configure specific time windows for active trading.

News & RSI Filters: Intelligent protection for volatile or overextended conditions.

Dynamic Risk Control: Use fixed or percentage-based lot calculation.

Clean Trade Management: Includes full TP/SL logic and partial close options.

Optimized for Stability: No martingale, no grid, no risky multipliers.



Parameter Recommended Pairs XAUUSD, USDJPY Timeframes M15 (XAUUSD), H1 (USDJPY) Minimum Balance 500 USD Leverage 1:500 or higher VPS Recommended for 24/5 operation





The free AlgoCore MT5 remains available for educational and testing purposes. Live signal monitoring for the free version has been paused as all development and optimization efforts now focus on AlgoCore PRO MT5.





⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves risk. AlgoCore PRO MT5 may experience losing trades or drawdown periods. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo first and apply risk management appropriately.















