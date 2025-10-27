USD ea
Experts
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Version: 1.0
Currency
EURUSD
Timeframe
1H
USD EA is the trial edition of our professional price action Expert Advisor. It is designed for traders who want to experience the EA’s disciplined trading logic and risk‑first approach before upgrading to the full version.
This free version includes the core strategy and essential risk management features, but with certain limitations to ensure fair use.
Limitations in the Free Version
• ❌ Maximum of 1 trades per day.
• ❌ No advanced customization (full version unlocks all parameters).