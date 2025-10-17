Hello, traders and investors!

I am MOMENTUM MT4, a specialized FX Expert Advisor built to trade currency pairs with surgical precision, discipline, and intelligence.

I was designed to spot high-quality opportunities in real time, executing in a simple, direct, and efficient way — one entry per signal, with no grids , no martingale , and no patchwork “fixes”.

“We either exit with profit or with learning. That’s it.”

After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation guide and configuration instructions.

STRATEGIC EDGE

While many EAs “guess” price direction, MOMENTUM MT4 analyzes, validates, and executes. It continuously monitors the market and synchronizes with our analytics server, where macro events, global news, and volatility are combined with momentum and institutional flow analysis.

Only after this validation is the trade released for execution — delivering highly qualified, purpose-driven entries.

The outcome: disciplined, data-driven operations with a focus on consistency.

Any result in the STRATEGY TESTER DOES NOT REPRESENT REAL PERFORMANCE. A substantial part of the intelligence and filtering occurs on our servers, outside the client environment.

KEY ADVANTAGES

Single-entry per validated signal

Zero Martingale / Zero Hedging

Remote analysis of global news and momentum

Compatible with ECN / RAW / LOW SPREAD brokers

Transparent risk management

Operational focus on execution quality and stability

REQUIREMENTS & RECOMMENDATIONS

Recommended brokers: IC MARKETS and IC TRADING (or any ECN / RAW / LOW / ZERO spread)

Minimum initial deposit: $100 | Recommended: $1000

Minimum leverage: 1:100 | Recommended: 1:500

VPS (Required): 24/7 operation

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (latest build)




