Everyone is welcome to download and test it!

For GBPUSD on the 1-minute chart, use the current parameters—no manual setup is needed—with a capital of $5,000–$10,000. If you want to reduce risk, change Inp_Martingale_Trigger_Losses from 1 to 2 or 3.

This will absolutely prevent account blow-ups (margin calls), though profits will also be lower. In our current tests from 2013 through 2025, the maximum consecutive losing streak was 7. I recommend setting Inp_Martingale_Trigger_Losses = 2 , which should keep things safe.

Stable profits. EURUSD on the 1-minute chart works as well—feel free to run your own tests. If anything is unclear, leave me a message and I’ll explain patiently. In short, there is no absolutely perfect EA. If you want guaranteed wins without taking on risk, only using large capital to go after small gains can relatively ensure victory; otherwise, no strategy can guarantee 100% profitability. AI can’t either—don’t buy into the hype about artificial intelligence or neural networks. None of these can guarantee 100% wins, because the market is random. Any forecast of the market is based on trades that have already happened, and past trades have no decisive effect on future trades; therefore, attempts to predict price rises and falls cannot be accurate. Every indicator and every strategy uses past events to predict the future, and thus can never be 100% accurate.