Blue Quark
- Indicateurs
- Teofil Creanga
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Blue Quark
- Blue Quark can be used on all timeframes.
- With Blue Quark you can trade on all currency pairs.
- The indicator does not repaint.
- With the help of 200 SMA or other preferred indicators, losses can be minimized.
- Trading signals are displayed by blue and red arrows.
- The Blue Quark indicator displays very good signals on BTCUSD.
- For this indicator to work, you need to download the TMA+CG mladen NRP indicator, which you can find in the first comment.
This indicator is free and should be placed in the Indicators folder.