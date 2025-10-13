Blue Quark





- Blue Quark can be used on all timeframes.





- With Blue Quark you can trade on all currency pairs.





- The indicator does not repaint.





- With the help of 200 SMA or other preferred indicators, losses can be minimized.





- Trading signals are displayed by blue and red arrows.





- The Blue Quark indicator displays very good signals on BTCUSD.





- For this indicator to work, you need to download the TMA+CG mladen NRP indicator, which you can find in the first comment.





This indicator is free and should be placed in the Indicators folder.