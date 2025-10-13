DisciPro – Trading Discipline Assistant

DisciPro is a simple and effective trading tool designed to help traders manage discipline and prevent overtrading.

It is especially useful for scalpers and short-term traders who want to maintain control and consistency during their trading sessions.

Main Features

1. Daily Trade Limit

Set the maximum number of trades you want to take per day. Once this limit is reached, DisciPro automatically prevents further trades for the rest of the day.

2. One-Click Trade Panel

Buy, Sell, Close, Close Half, and Move Stop-Loss to Breakeven directly from the chart with a clean and responsive interface.

3. Draggable Interface

The panel can be moved anywhere on the chart for convenience and a better trading view.

4. Automatic Daily Reset

The trade counter resets automatically at the start of each new trading day.

5. Lightweight and Efficient

DisciPro runs smoothly without adding unnecessary indicators or slowing down the platform.

Input Parameters

Parameter Description MaxTradesPerDay Defines how many trades you can take in one day (default: 2). Once this number is reached, no new trades can be opened until the next trading day.

Purpose

DisciPro is designed to help traders follow their trading plan, manage risk, and maintain discipline during live trading sessions. It focuses on structure and consistency, not on strategy or market prediction.