DisciPro
- Utilitaires
- Jad Awky
- Version: 1.0
DisciPro – Trading Discipline Assistant
DisciPro is a simple and effective trading tool designed to help traders manage discipline and prevent overtrading.
It is especially useful for scalpers and short-term traders who want to maintain control and consistency during their trading sessions.
Main Features
1. Daily Trade Limit
Set the maximum number of trades you want to take per day. Once this limit is reached, DisciPro automatically prevents further trades for the rest of the day.
2. One-Click Trade Panel
Buy, Sell, Close, Close Half, and Move Stop-Loss to Breakeven directly from the chart with a clean and responsive interface.
3. Draggable Interface
The panel can be moved anywhere on the chart for convenience and a better trading view.
4. Automatic Daily Reset
The trade counter resets automatically at the start of each new trading day.
5. Lightweight and Efficient
DisciPro runs smoothly without adding unnecessary indicators or slowing down the platform.
Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|MaxTradesPerDay
|Defines how many trades you can take in one day (default: 2). Once this number is reached, no new trades can be opened until the next trading day.
Purpose
DisciPro is designed to help traders follow their trading plan, manage risk, and maintain discipline during live trading sessions. It focuses on structure and consistency, not on strategy or market prediction.