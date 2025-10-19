StrategyTreasure


The core value of EA lies in freeing traders from manual and emotional trading. The basic workflow can be summarized as follows:
**Continuously monitor the market ->analyze according to preset rules ->automatically execute trades ->automatically manage trades**
Specifically, EA has the following key functions:
1. * * Automatic entry (opening warehouse)**
2. * * Automatic exit (closing position)**
** * Function * *: Once an order is executed, EA will continuously monitor the order and automatically close it when the conditions are met.
** * Custom Strategy * *: The exit strategy can also be highly customized:
** * Take profit * *: Set a fixed profit point or amount.
** * Stop loss * *: Set a fixed loss point or amount.
*Mobile Stop Loss: When profits reach a certain level, the stop loss level moves to lock in profits. For example, "When the profit reaches 20 points, move the stop loss to open a position; after that, for every 10 points the price moves in a favorable direction, the stop loss follows suit by 10 points
** * Tracking stop loss * *: Use the platform's built-in tracking stop loss function.
** * Conditional liquidation * *: "When the MACD indicator shows a dead cross, immediately liquidate all long positions. ”
3. * * Automatic risk management**
** * Function * *: EA can automatically calculate the reasonable position for each transaction based on account funds and risk preferences.
** * Custom Policy * *:
*The risk of each transaction shall not exceed 1% of the total funds
*Use the Madinger strategy (high-risk) to double your position after a loss
*Dynamically adjust stop loss and position size based on ATR (Average True Wave) indicators to match risk with market volatility. ”
4. * * High frequency trading and multi variety monitoring**
** * Function * *: EA can respond to market changes in milliseconds and monitor dozens or even hundreds of trading instruments simultaneously.
** * Custom Policy * *:
*Capture the momentary price gap of EUR/USD during the release of non farm payroll data
*Build an investment portfolio while trading all G10 currency pairs and hedging based on their correlations. ”
5. * * backtesting**
Plus de l'auteur
TreasureHunter
Wanchao Kuang
Experts
About the Author Trading without EA is doomed to fail! Even if you achieve short-term profits, in the long run, without EA, you will inevitably fail in the end! From our decades of trading experience, we are aware that market changes are diverse, sometimes with patterns and sometimes chaotic. As a result, a variety of technical indicators have emerged. In different time and environmental factors, various indicators will play their respective roles.   Regarding EA Taolishen EN is an EA with multi
FREE
TaolishenEA
Wanchao Kuang
Experts
About the Author Trading without EA is doomed to fail! Even if you achieve short-term profits, in the long run, without EA, you will inevitably fail in the end! From our decades of trading experience, we are aware that market changes are diverse, sometimes with patterns and sometimes chaotic. As a result, a variety of technical indicators have emerged. In different time and environmental factors, various indicators will play their respective roles.   Regarding EA Taolishen EN is an EA with mul
FREE
Strategy Treasure
Wanchao Kuang
Experts
The core value of EA lies in freeing traders from manual and emotional trading. The basic workflow can be summarized as follows: **Continuously monitor the market ->analyze according to preset rules ->automatically execute trades ->automatically manage trades** Specifically, EA has the following key functions: 1. * * Automatic entry (opening warehouse)** 2. * * Automatic exit (closing position)** ** * Function * *: Once an order is executed, EA will continuously monitor the order and automatic
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis