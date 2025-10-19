StrategyTreasure





The core value of EA lies in freeing traders from manual and emotional trading. The basic workflow can be summarized as follows:

**Continuously monitor the market ->analyze according to preset rules ->automatically execute trades ->automatically manage trades**

Specifically, EA has the following key functions:

1. * * Automatic entry (opening warehouse)**

2. * * Automatic exit (closing position)**

** * Function * *: Once an order is executed, EA will continuously monitor the order and automatically close it when the conditions are met.

** * Custom Strategy * *: The exit strategy can also be highly customized:

** * Take profit * *: Set a fixed profit point or amount.

** * Stop loss * *: Set a fixed loss point or amount.

*Mobile Stop Loss: When profits reach a certain level, the stop loss level moves to lock in profits. For example, "When the profit reaches 20 points, move the stop loss to open a position; after that, for every 10 points the price moves in a favorable direction, the stop loss follows suit by 10 points

** * Tracking stop loss * *: Use the platform's built-in tracking stop loss function.

** * Conditional liquidation * *: "When the MACD indicator shows a dead cross, immediately liquidate all long positions. ”

3. * * Automatic risk management**

** * Function * *: EA can automatically calculate the reasonable position for each transaction based on account funds and risk preferences.

** * Custom Policy * *:

*The risk of each transaction shall not exceed 1% of the total funds

*Use the Madinger strategy (high-risk) to double your position after a loss

*Dynamically adjust stop loss and position size based on ATR (Average True Wave) indicators to match risk with market volatility. ”

4. * * High frequency trading and multi variety monitoring**

** * Function * *: EA can respond to market changes in milliseconds and monitor dozens or even hundreds of trading instruments simultaneously.

** * Custom Policy * *:

*Capture the momentary price gap of EUR/USD during the release of non farm payroll data

*Build an investment portfolio while trading all G10 currency pairs and hedging based on their correlations. ”

5. * * backtesting**