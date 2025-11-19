Swing Hunter Pro

Stop Guessing, Start Winning: Meet Swing Hunter Pro!

Are you tired of confusing charts and late entries? The Swing Hunter Pro indicator is your ultimate weapon for capturing profitable market swings with unmatched clarity and confidence. This powerful tool combines the best of Hull Moving Averages (HMA) and Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) with a strict trend filter, giving you strong, high-probability signals right on your chart. Available in EA format. 

Link download https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155789

Forget complex manual analysis. Swing Hunter Pro does the heavy lifting, delivering visually stunning Buy and Sell arrows based on a triple-confirmation system. It's the simplest way to identify the true trend direction and the perfect moment to enter or exit the market.

Key Advantages & Features:

  • Triple-Confirmation Signals: Your trades are validated by three layers of logic: the HMA slope, a Fast/Slow EMA Crossover, and a long-term EMA200 Trend Filter. This dramatically reduces false signals.

  • Zero-Lag HMA Technology: The Hull Moving Average is known for its speed. By using its slope, the indicator helps you catch turns earlier than traditional MAs.

  • Built-in Trend Filter: The optional EMA200 Filter ensures you only take Buy signals in an overall bullish market and Sell signals in an overall bearish market, keeping you on the right side of the big trend.

  • Crystal-Clear Visualization: Enjoy clean, unambiguous Buy (Blue) and Sell (Red) arrows directly on your chart, making execution simple and stress-free.

  • Never Miss a Move: Use the customizable Alerts, Notifications, and Email features to get instantly notified on your phone or desktop whenever a strong signal appears on any pair or timeframe.

  • Performance Focused: The Max Bars to Calculate setting ensures your MT4 platform remains fast and responsive, even with heavy use.

Customizable Power: Indicator Parameters

Tailor the Swing Hunter Pro to perfectly match your strategy with these simple inputs:

  • HMA Period: Sets the sensitivity of the Hull Moving Average component (default is 80).

  • FasterEMA: Defines the period for the faster moving average in the crossover (default is 4).

  • SlowerEMA: Defines the period for the slower moving average in the crossover (default is 8).

  • UseEMAFilter: A simple switch to turn the powerful EMA200 trend filter ON or OFF.

  • EMAPeriod: Sets the lookback period for the main trend filter (default is 200).

  • ArrowOffset: Controls the distance of the Buy/Sell arrows from the candle high/low.

  • Alert Options (EnableNotify, SendAlert, SendApp, SendEmail): Allows you to choose exactly how you want to receive your signals.

  • AlertDelaySeconds: Prevents annoying, repetitive alerts by setting a minimum time between notifications.

Empower Your Decision-Making

While Swing Hunter Pro is a powerful standalone tool, you can truly maximize your results by combining it with these professional indicators to add depth to your analysis:

By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.

It's time to trade smarter, not harder. Take control of your entries, minimize your risk, and start catching those perfect market swings.

Don't wait for the market to move against you!

Download the Swing Hunter Pro indicator today and transform your trading experience!


