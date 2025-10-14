EV Trading Labs PPO

PPO ATR RR EA is a fully automated trading system based on technical momentum confirmation and dynamic risk control.
It combines the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) crossover logic with ATR-based volatility stops, configurable risk-to-reward targets, and intelligent trade management (partial take profit, breakeven protection, trailing, and session filters).

Key Features

  • Momentum-based entries using PPO signal crossovers

  • ATR adaptive stop loss and TP calculated by R:R ratio

  • Partial close & breakeven at 1:1 (configurable)

  • Trading session filter (optimized for NY and London)

  • Dynamic lot size based on % risk of balance/equity

  • Trailing stop activation by risk ratio or percentage

  •  Optimized for Forex, Indices (NAS100, US30, US500) and Gold (XAUUSD)

  •  Built with full compliance to prop firm risk management (max drawdown & daily limits)

 Strategy Overview

  • Entry signals: PPO histogram crossover with signal line

  • Trade direction: follows short-term trend confirmed by PPO

  • Stop Loss: calculated dynamically via ATR (volatility-based)

  • Take Profit: set by configurable R:R multiple (1.5–3.0 typical)

  • Optional trailing & partial close to protect and lock profit

Risk Management

  • Risk per trade based on percentage of balance or equity

  • Hard limits for margin usage, notional exposure, and drawdown

  • Automatic stop on exceeding daily drawdown limit


