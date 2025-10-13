Smart Trendline Auto Snap Tool

Overview

The Smart Trendline Auto Snap Tool is a powerful utility designed to automatically align any trendline to the most accurate price points — High, Low, or Close — in real time. Built for traders who value precision and confidence, this tool eliminates the guesswork often associated with manual trendline drawing.

Many traders struggle with inconsistent or subjective trendlines that lead to uncertainty in trade decisions. This tool solves that problem by using a precise snapping algorithm that automatically magnetizes trendlines to the most logical nearby prices. As a result, your analysis becomes consistent, objective, and repeatable — giving you greater confidence in identifying true market structure, breakout zones, and price channels.

Key Benefits

  • Enhances Trader Confidence – Removes uncertainty when drawing trendlines by ensuring every line snaps exactly to valid market levels.

  • Objective & Consistent Trendlines – No more second-guessing where to connect highs and lows; the tool does it logically and precisely.

  • Improves Analytical Accuracy – Perfectly aligned lines result in clearer breakout and retest identification.

  • Speeds Up Technical Analysis – Spend less time adjusting, more time analyzing and executing trades.

Key Features

  • 🔹 Auto Snap Function – Instantly adjusts new or edited trendlines to the nearest valid High, Low, or Close.

  • 🔹 Multiple Snap Modes – Choose High, Low, Close, or Mixed (automatic detection).

  • 🔹 Custom Sensitivity & Distance – Fine-tune the snapping range for your charting style.

  • 🔹 Auto-Adjust on Create & Drag – Automatically refines line positions while drawing or moving.

  • 🔹 Keep Original Length Option – Maintain the original line proportion during snapping.

  • 🔹 Middle Magnet Algorithm – Detects midline imbalance to correct slope and improve accuracy.

  • 🔹 Real-Time Adjustment Mode – Continuously updates all trendlines when the market moves.

  • 🔹 Lightweight & Non-Repainting – Optimized for high-speed chart performance.

Who Is It For

  • Traders who rely on trendline confluence, market structure, or price action.

  • Those who often doubt their trendline accuracy or struggle with inconsistent drawing.

  • Ideal for use in manual analysis, strategy building, and educational chart reviews.


Plus de l'auteur
AI Volatility Map
Deyna Kurniawan
Indicateurs
AI Volatility Map The AI Volatility Map is a professional indicator designed to analyze market activity by measuring spread and tick velocity. It provides traders with a clear view of market energy levels, helping to identify periods of high volatility, low activity, or sudden changes in momentum. This indicator is especially useful for spotting potential breakouts, trend continuations, or dead market conditions. Key Features: Volatility Score (Blue Line): Represents the normalized market volat
FREE
Candle Timer Countdown with Early Trend Detection
Deyna Kurniawan
Indicateurs
Candle Timer Countdown v2.5 is an advanced MQL5 indicator designed to enhance your trading precision. It provides a live countdown for each candle while simultaneously analyzing multiple timeframes to detect trend direction and potential early reversals. Key features include: Candle Countdown & Progress Bar: Monitor the exact time remaining for each candle with a clear progress visualization. Advanced Trend Detection: Analyze both fast and slow trends with configurable sensitivity and multi-time
FREE
Supertrend Analysis Dashboard
Deyna Kurniawan
Indicateurs
Supertrend Analysis Dashboard (Multi-Timeframe Edition) Advanced Real-Time Trend, Volatility & Risk Analysis Tool for Smart Traders Short Description A professional multi-timeframe Supertrend indicator with a real-time analytical dashboard, risk alerts, pullback zones, and higher-timeframe confirmation system — all visualized directly on the chart. Full Description Supertrend Analysis Dashboard is a next-generation indicator that combines Supertrend logic, multi-timeframe confirmation, and r
