UV Trade Distance

Introduction to EA UV Trade Distance

UV Trade Distance is a specially designed Expert Advisor (EA) that automatically opens trading orders at predefined price intervals (Distance) to take advantage of market movements in a controlled manner.

The EA operates based on a multiplier distance mechanism for each subsequent trade, combined with the DDR (Dynamic Drawdown Reduction) risk management system to minimize potential losses and maintain account safety during high-volatility market conditions.

🧩 How It Works

1. Does not open the first trade automatically:
EA UV Trade Distance only becomes active after an initial trade is opened — either manually or by another EA.
→ This allows you to combine it flexibly with your main signal systems (strategy EAs, trend detectors, or manual entries).

2. Automatically opens subsequent trades:
Once the first position exists, the EA will automatically open additional trades when the price moves a predefined Distance from the previous trade.

3. Increasing distance (Multiplier Distance):
Each subsequent order is opened farther away than the previous one, depending on the Multiplier Distance factor (e.g., ×1.2, ×1.5, ×2…).
→ This helps reduce order density, optimize capital usage, and lower drawdown when the market moves against the position.

4. DDR System (Dynamic Drawdown Reduction):
DDR is an intelligent risk control mechanism that dynamically reduces lot size or adjusts trade behavior when drawdown exceeds safe limits.
→ It protects the account from order overload during strong market trends.


Plus de l'auteur
UV Drawdown Reduction System
Banh Thanh Vi
Utilitaires
UV Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed to minimize drawdown risk through an advanced order management mechanism, serving as an alternative to traditional Stop Loss methods. The system automatically monitors open orders and closes the first and last orders when the total profit or profit difference reaches a predefined threshold. This helps the EA to rebalance the portfolio and optimize trading performance over time . Key Features: * Reduce drawdown witho
UV Drawdown Reduction System MT5
Banh Thanh Vi
Utilitaires
UV Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed to minimize drawdown risk through an advanced order management mechanism, serving as an alternative to traditional Stop Loss methods. The system automatically monitors open orders and closes the first and last orders when the total profit or profit difference reaches a predefined threshold. This helps the EA to rebalance the portfolio and optimize trading performance over time . Key Features: * Reduce drawdown witho
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis