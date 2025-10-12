AI Volatility Map

The AI Volatility Map is a professional indicator designed to analyze market activity by measuring spread and tick velocity. It provides traders with a clear view of market energy levels, helping to identify periods of high volatility, low activity, or sudden changes in momentum. This indicator is especially useful for spotting potential breakouts, trend continuations, or dead market conditions.

Key Features:

Volatility Score (Blue Line): Represents the normalized market volatility calculated from the spread and tick velocity. The score ranges from 0 to 100, indicating the market's energy level.

Signal Dots (Red, Green, Yellow): Red Dot: Strong move detected – indicates high volatility and potential market breakout. Green Dot: Dead market condition – indicates low market activity. Yellow Dot: Sudden change in volatility – signals significant shifts in market dynamics.

Customizable Lookback Period: Adjust the number of bars used for calculating volatility for different market conditions.

Sensitivity Adjustment: Fine-tune the indicator to react more or less aggressively to market changes.

Real-Time Alerts: Optional notifications when strong moves or dead market conditions are detected.

The AI Volatility Map allows traders to anticipate market behavior more accurately by visualizing the intensity of market movements. Blue lines and colored dots provide a clear, immediate understanding of market activity and potential trading opportunities.