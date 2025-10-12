Candle Display AG MT5 — Uniform Multi-Timeframe Overlay

Candle Display AG draws candles from a higher (or different) timeframe directly on your current chart with a uniform look that stays consistent at any zoom level. Keep the HTF context in front of you while you trade on your working timeframe—cleaner reads, faster decisions.

Why traders use it

Top-down alignment: See higher-timeframe bias and structure without switching charts.

More precise entries: Watch the body and wicks of the active HTF candle while timing entries on the lower TF.

Clear layout: The HTF candles are packed to the right and do not change size when you zoom or change the chart TF.

Key features

Uniform Scale: Body width and inter-candle spacing remain visually consistent across any chart TF/zoom.

Shift by chart bars: Move the candle pack left/right relative to the current chart candle (positive/negative values).

Two styles: CLASSIC (OHLC) or HEIKEN ASHI .

Timeframe label: Displays “H1 / H4 / D1 / …” above the most recent overlay candle.

Quick customization: Up/Down colors, filled or outline body, adjustable line width (0..4).

Safe multi-instance: Load multiple timeframes at once (e.g., H1/H4/D1/W1) with no conflicts.

Always on top: Automatic draw-order handling keeps the overlay visible above other objects.

Inputs (essentials)

TF_Bar – Timeframe to overlay (e.g., H4, D1).

Number_of_bar – How many candles to show (0 = current, then previous ones).

UniformScalePercent – Body width in %, uniform across zoom/TF.

UniformGapPercent – Gap between candles in % of body width.

ShiftBars – Horizontal shift in chart bars (>0 right, <0 left).

CandleStyle – CLASSIC or HEIKEN ASHI.

Colors / Fill / Line width – Visual customization (line width 0..4).

Get started (30 seconds)

Add the indicator and choose TF_Bar and Number_of_bar. Adjust UniformScalePercent (body) and UniformGapPercent (gap). Set ShiftBars to keep the pack slightly to the right of live price. (Optional) Enable Heiken Ashi and fine-tune colors/fill.

Outcome: a clean, consistent MTF overlay that keeps the higher-timeframe candle in view and helps you refine entries on your trading timeframe.