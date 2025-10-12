Supertrend Analysis Dashboard

Supertrend Analysis Dashboard (Multi-Timeframe Edition)
Advanced Real-Time Trend, Volatility & Risk Analysis Tool for Smart Traders
Short Description

A professional multi-timeframe Supertrend indicator with a real-time analytical dashboard, risk alerts, pullback zones, and higher-timeframe confirmation system — all visualized directly on the chart.

Full Description

Supertrend Analysis Dashboard is a next-generation indicator that combines Supertrend logic, multi-timeframe confirmation, and risk management intelligence into one visual trading system.

Unlike traditional Supertrend tools, this indicator interprets market structure in real time — revealing the story behind every trend: its direction, strength, duration, volatility, and risk level.

Built for traders who value clarity, precision, and structure, this dashboard provides the information you need to make confident, disciplined trading decisions.

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Trend Confirmation


• Reads and displays Supertrend direction from two higher timeframes (e.g. H1 & H4).
• Detects contradictions between current and higher-timeframe trends.
• Keeps your trades aligned with the dominant market bias.

Real-Time Analytical Dashboard

• Displays trend direction, strength, duration, price action, and volatility.
• Auto-interprets market data into human-readable insights.
• Clean visual design — adjustable position, color, and font.

Smart Alerts System

• Pullback Alerts – signals when price enters ideal BUY or SELL retracement zones.
• Breakout Alerts – detects and announces real-time trend reversals.
• Supports Push Notifications, Popup, and Sound Alerts.
• Never miss a quality setup again.

Built-In Risk Management Engine

• Evaluates distance from Supertrend and trend maturity automatically.
• Classifies risk as LOW, MODERATE, MEDIUM, or HIGH.
• Warns when price is over-extended or contradicts higher-timeframe bias.

Dynamic Pullback Zones

• Plots automatic pullback lines depending on trend direction.
• Upper zone for bullish trends, lower zone for bearish ones.
• Customizable color, style, and line width.

Interactive Chart Controls

• On-chart SHOW / HIDE button to toggle the dashboard panel.
• Fully customizable background, border, and text colors.
• Clean and responsive layout that adapts to any chart setup.

Volatility & Momentum Analyzer

• Uses ATR-based volatility calculations in real time.
• Displays volatility percentage and distance from Supertrend in pips & %.
• Helps you identify quiet vs. explosive market conditions.

Lightweight & Universal

• Works on all symbols and timeframes.
• Optimized for performance — minimal CPU load even with multiple MTF checks.

• Fully customizable to match your trading style.


 Why Traders Love It

✔ Combines Supertrend, MTF analysis, and risk control in one tool.

✔ Converts raw chart data into clear, actionable insights.

✔ Helps traders avoid poor entries and focus on high-probability zones.

✔ Ideal for scalpers, swing traders, and trend followers who trade with discipline.


Final Thoughts

Supertrend Analysis Dashboard is not just another indicator — it’s your personal market analyst that reads, explains, and visualizes the story behind every trend.

“Trade with clarity. Analyze with precision. Manage with confidence.”




