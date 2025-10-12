TrendFollowing MultiSymbol EA

This is not another grid, hedge, or martingale system.
TrendFollowing 4H EA is a pure statistical trend-following algorithm built for BTCUSD, XAUUSD, and USDJPY.
It focuses only on long setups that follow sustained directional momentum, using strict volatility filters and adaptive position management.
No doubling down, no averaging, no gimmicks — just structured logic and probability-driven execution.

Core Logic:
The EA identifies strong upward trends on the 4-hour chart by confirming alignment across multiple moving averages and volatility thresholds.
It only enters when momentum confirms trend continuation and exits when price weakens or volatility contracts.
All logic is transparent and fully backtestable.

Key Features:

  • Timeframe: 4H only

  • Symbols: BTCUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY

  • Direction: Long only

  • Core filters: EMA trend filter + ATR volatility filter

  • No grid / No hedge / No martingale — 100% rule-based

  • Two tunable inputs: EMA length and Breakout bars

  • Low trade frequency, high-probability setups

  • Optimized for clarity, not curve fitting

⚠️ IMPORTANT:
Symbols must be entered in the EA settings exactly as shown (e.g., BTCUSD, BTCUSDm, XAUUSD., etc.), depending on your broker’s naming convention.
The strategy will not function correctly if symbols are misspelled or missing.
Always attach the EA to a 4-hour (H4) chart for valid signals.


