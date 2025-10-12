Mc Trader

🧠 Strategy Overview

Asian Box Hedge EA is an automated breakout & hedge system designed for the Asian session.
The EA places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around a synthetic “box” after the Asian session begins.
When one side is triggered, the opposite pending order is automatically adjusted to allow hedge entries in case of a price reversal.

✅ Main concept:

  • Define a box range during quiet session (Asian hours)

  • Place pending orders above and below the box

  • If price breaks one side → enter trade

  • If price reverses → hedge with opposite pending order (x2 lot multiplier)

  • If price trends → profit target is reached

  • If prolonged ranging occurs → optional Recovery Grid is activated to bring the basket back to breakeven or net profit.

⚙️ Core Features

  • 🕒 Session Filter — trading only during specified Asian session hours.

  • 📦 Synthetic Box Range — configurable size in points (e.g. 100 points half-range).

  • 💰 Hedge Engine — opposite pending orders with lot multiplier to reduce DD and capture reversals.

  • 🧮 Smart Lot Control — max lot per order, automatic margin checks, adjustable lot step.

  • 📊 Net Profit Target — in money or pips.

  • 🛡 Equity & Loss Protection:

    • Equity Stop Loss

    • Hard stop after max lot

    • Break-even auto close

  • 🧱 Recovery Grid Mode — activates after hedge cycle max level is reached. Opens grid in trend direction to recover drawdown and close basket at break-even or DD recovery target.

🧰 Risk Management

  • Adjustable initial lot size and multiplier.

  • Max hedge levels and max total orders.

  • Break-even protection (money-based).

  • Equity stop loss (in $).

  • Hard loss stop after max lot exposure.

  • Full basket close on net profit target or break-even window.

🪙 Recovery Mode (Optional)

If enabled, Recovery Mode activates after reaching max hedge orders and hitting a drawdown threshold.
EA places recovery trades in the dominant direction with configurable grid step, lot multiplier, and closing strategy:

  • ✅ Close at PnL window (e.g. ±$10)

  • ✅ Close at VWAP breakout buffer

  • ✅ Close when DD recovery target ratio is achieved.

This makes the EA more robust against ranging markets.

📊 Inputs & Settings

  • Trading Session: start/end hour, active weekdays

  • Box Settings: half-range points, entry offset

  • Hedge Settings: initial lot, multiplier, max levels/orders

  • Profit Target: net $ or pips

  • Loss Protection: break-even, hard stop, equity stop

  • Recovery Grid Settings: trigger $, base lot, step points, multiplier, close strategy

  • Pending Order Control: GTC or expiration

  • Tester Mode: forced entry for testing

🧪 Backtesting Tips

  • Test with high-quality tick data or broker history.

  • Session filters can be bypassed in tester ( BypassWindowInTester=true ).

  • Use realistic spread/slippage values.

  • Use visual mode to see box, triggers, hedges, and grid recovery in action.

📌 Recommended Pairs / Time

  • ⚡ Low volatility pairs / crypto pairs (e.g., EURUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD, ETHUSD).

  • 🕓 Asian session (1:00–6:00 server time by default).

  • 🕐 Timeframe: works on any, but H1 or M15 recommended for testing.

⚠️ Disclaimer

This EA uses hedging and optional grid recovery logic.
While it has built-in protections, no trading strategy is risk-free.
Use appropriate risk management and test on demo before going live.
The developer is not responsible for any financial losses.


