Clean Charts Scope

The Draggable Candle Timer is a clean, minimal, and fully customizable tool that displays the live countdown to the next candle close. Designed for flexibility, it can be dragged and repositioned anywhere on the chart, ensuring it never interferes with your analysis. The timer runs on the system clock, so without the glitches or delays common in other candle timers that run on the Market Watch clock. To move the timer: Double-click to select it, then drag it by the upper-left anchor point to y

FREE