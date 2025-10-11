Cerebrix Arrow
- Indicateurs
- Thomas Bradley Butler
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Cerebrix Arrow Indicator was made by my own AI model. It was not conceived by any LLM chatbots. I used a AGI type AI bot which uses parsing cognition and action. LLM AI bots use statistical prediction, pattern matching, limited parsing and heavy keywords. This is completely new way to develop using conatively processed information through a modular system. It is a swing trading bot using 2 candles as confirmation of signals.