Zer0 Wataha
- Experts
- Alan Anton Nowik
- Version: 1.7
- Activations: 7
Purpose. Semi-automated entries and trade management based on Market Structure Shift (MSS) and ZigZag. The system includes risk control, partial take-profits, trailing, daily drawdown protection, and a news filter.
1) Setup detection (Wataha Detection)
ZigZag parameters: Depth, Deviation, Backstep (controls swing sensitivity).
MSS threshold: minimum break (0 = automatic, >0 = percentage).
Number of bars used for ZigZag analysis.
Option to exclude the most recent swing from MSS detection.
2) Order management
Position sizing by percentage of balance per trade or by a fixed lot size.
Stop Loss (SL) offset beyond the MSS level in points; when trailing is disabled, SL remains fixed.
Take Profit (TP) by risk-to-reward ratio (1:x) or use a Trailing Stop instead of TP.
TrailStart: profit level where trailing begins.
TrailStep: step for moving SL.
Optional hedging: allow long and short positions simultaneously when conditions are met.
3) Partial close
Enable partial closing after reaching profit.
Profit threshold in pips for partial close.
Option to move SL to Break-Even (BE) after partial close.
4) Fixed distances
Use fixed SL/TP in pips instead of offset or risk-to-reward.
Parameters: Fixed SL (pips) and Fixed TP (pips).
5) Daily drawdown protection
Protection against maximum daily drawdown.
Limit specified in the account currency.
6) News filter
Uses the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar.
Blocking windows: minutes before and after news.
Minimum news importance: LOW, MODERATE, HIGH, or NONE.
7) Extras
Magic Number for separating the EA’s orders.
Debug prints and an on-chart statistics table.
Disclaimer. This product does not guarantee or promise profits. Trading involves risk, including possible loss of capital.