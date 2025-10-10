Trade price alert
- Utilitaires
- Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trade Price Alert - Advanced Price Level Monitoring Tool
Trade Price Alert is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for traders who require precise price level monitoring and timely notifications. This sophisticated tool eliminates the need for constant chart watching by providing automated alerts when your specified price levels are approached or reached.
Core Functionality:
Set custom price alert levels with permanent horizontal line markers
Define pip-based range zones for early warning notifications
Receive comprehensive alerts through multiple channels including popup, mobile push notifications, and sound alerts
Smart positioning automatically adjusts range zones based on market position relative to your alert price
Key Features:
Intelligent Alert System
Primary Price Alert: Get notified when price touches your exact specified level
Range Zone Alert: Early warning system that alerts when price enters your defined pip range
Bid Price Accuracy: All monitoring uses the precise bid price for accurate trading signals
Advanced Range Zone Technology
Automatic Zone Positioning: When alert price is above current price, range zone positions between current price and alert level
Reverse Zone Logic: When alert price is below current price, range zone adjusts accordingly
Configurable Pip Range: Set your desired sensitivity from 1 to hundreds of pips
Visual Zone Markers: Clear horizontal lines and shaded areas for easy identification
Multiple Notification Methods
MT5 Popup Alerts: Immediate on-screen notifications
Mobile Push Notifications: Receive alerts on your mobile device (requires MT5 mobile app)
Custom Sound Alerts: Audio notifications using your preferred sound files
Expert Journal Logging: Complete audit trail of all alert events
Customization Options
Flexible Line Styling: Choose colors, line styles, and widths that match your trading style
Price Label Display: Optional price labels on horizontal lines for quick reference
Independent Alert Controls: Enable/disable specific alert types based on your needs
Smart Reset Feature: Automatic alert reset when price moves away from monitored levels
Technical Specifications
Compatible with all currency pairs, metals, indices, and commodities
Works across all timeframes from tick data to monthly charts
Automatic pip value calculation for proper range sizing
Optimized for both 4-digit and 5-digit broker pricing
Professional Applications
Support and Resistance Monitoring: Track key technical levels without manual supervision
Breakout Trading: Get immediate notifications when price breaks significant levels
Position Entry/Exit: Perfect for setting entry targets or stop loss monitoring
Price Pattern Completion: Monitor for chart pattern completion at specific price points
Usage Benefits
Save countless hours of screen time while maintaining market awareness
Never miss important price movements due to distraction or absence
Improve trading discipline by removing emotional reactions to price movements
Enhance multi-timeframe analysis by monitoring multiple key levels simultaneously
Trade Price Alert is an essential tool for serious traders who value precision, timing, and efficiency in their trading operations. Whether you're a day trader monitoring intraday levels or a position trader watching long-term key prices, this tool provides the reliable monitoring and notification system you need to trade with confidence.
System Requirements: MetaTrader 5 platform, Windows OS, internet connection for push notifications