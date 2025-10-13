Pro position manager manage trade on your chart

Hey traders 
I’m excited to introduce PPM_MT4 Trade Manager, a clean, fast, and powerful one-click trade management EA built for MT4.

It’s designed to help you manage multiple trades instantly — no delay, no confusion, and no manual clicking around in the terminal.

Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool gives you total control directly from your chart.
you can get all this features right on your trading chart .
 Everything is color coded. equity and trades display in blue if trades in profit and red if trades in drawdown. open trade p&l and daily p&l Green if in profit -Red if in drawdown.
 Moveable panel - double click on clock label and move panel anywhere on screen with it .  Displays local time + candle countdown on the chart.
Shows Balance, Equity & Daily Profit/Loss

Manage each trade individually (Buttons beside each trade)

  Close individual trade instantly with one click.
 Close half position instantly (50%)
 Set individual trade to breakeven automatically
Manage multiple trades with one click on trading chart (Bulk buttons)
 Close All — Closes every open position instantly with one click .
 Close Partial (50%) — Closes half of all running trades, locking in profits while keeping the rest open.
 Close Buys — Closes all open buy positions only.
 close sells — Closes all open sell positions only.
 Stop loss at break-even — on click Brings all trades stop loss to breakeven
 Close Winning Trades — Instantly closes all trades currently in profit.
 Close Losing Trades — Instantly closes all trades currently in loss.
 Delete Pending orders instantly — Removes all pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop).
 Display Live running P/L for open trades on chart.

Notice
Except the pink % button All buttons on the PPM_MT4 Trade Manager work only for the chart pair the EA is attached to — for example, if you attach it to EURUSD, the actions will only affect EURUSD trades.

http://www.youtube.com/shorts/BTP3lqJlRXU

 Instagram: @ppm_mt4

Telegram: @ppm_mt4
 YouTube: @ppm_mt4
TikTok: @ppm_mt4

⚠️ The free demo version works only in the Strategy Tester (MetaTrader restriction).
To use it on live or demo charts, please purchase or rent the full version.

















