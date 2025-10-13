Pro position manager manage trade on your chart

Hey traders

I’m excited to introduce PPM_MT4 Trade Manager, a clean, fast, and powerful one-click trade management EA built for MT4.

It’s designed to help you manage multiple trades instantly — no delay, no confusion, and no manual clicking around in the terminal.

Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool gives you total control directly from your chart.

you can get all this features right on your trading chart .

• Everything is color coded. equity and trades display in blue if trades in profit and red if trades in drawdown. open trade p&l and daily p&l Green if in profit -Red if in drawdown.

• Moveable panel - double click on clock label and move panel anywhere on screen with it .• Displays local time + candle countdown on the chart.

•Shows Balance, Equity & Daily Profit/Loss

Manage each trade individually (Buttons beside each trade)

• Close individual trade instantly with one click.

• Close half position instantly (50%)

• Set individual trade to breakeven automatically

Manage multiple trades with one click on trading chart (Bulk buttons)

• Close All — Closes every open position instantly with one click .

• Close Partial (50%) — Closes half of all running trades, locking in profits while keeping the rest open.

• Close Buys — Closes all open buy positions only.

• close sells — Closes all open sell positions only.

• Stop loss at break-even — on click Brings all trades stop loss to breakeven

• Close Winning Trades — Instantly closes all trades currently in profit.

• Close Losing Trades — Instantly closes all trades currently in loss.

• Delete Pending orders instantly — Removes all pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop).

• Display Live running P/L for open trades on chart.



Notice

Except the pink % button All buttons on the PPM_MT4 Trade Manager work only for the chart pair the EA is attached to — for example, if you attach it to EURUSD, the actions will only affect EURUSD trades.

⚠️ The free demo version works(MetaTrader restriction).To use it on live or demo charts, please purchase or rent the full version.




























































