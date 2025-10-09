MCALGO Grid EA (v1.08)

A robust, session-aware grid Expert Advisor designed for disciplined averaging with multiple protective layers. Entries are driven by Bollinger Bands (break + revert logic) with optional EMA trend filter and RSI gate. Position management is basket-oriented (TP in currency or pips, breakeven, step-trailing), while risk is controlled via equity/daily loss stops, max lots per symbol, time filters, and spread caps.





HIGH OPTIMAZIONTION EA YOU CAN CHOOSE THE AND TEST DIFFERENT SETTINGS TO FIT YOUR TRADING STYLE.

TIMEFRAME :5M-1H PAIR:ALL MAJOR AND AUDCAD.

AFTER purchasing CONTACT FOR SETFILES IF YOU WANT OR YOU CAN RUN OPTIMAZION AND FIND THE SETTING THAT FIT MORE FOR YOUR TRADING STYLE.

Clean entries: BBands signal (touch + close back) + optional EMA(200) trend filter + RSI throttle.

Adaptive spacing: fixed grid step with multiplier and optional ATR boost to widen in volatility.

Basket logic: close on currency or pips target; auto-breakeven with lock; step trailing per position.

Risk controls: MaxLotPerSymbol , EquityStop% , DailyLossStop% , optional Friday close , spread filter .

Time aware: weekday toggles, trading window, and manual news windows (e.g., 14:25-15:10 ).

Market-friendly: no DLLs, no external WebRequests; compiled for MT5 hedging accounts; Magic + comment set.

How it trades (in short)

Signal: BUY: previous low touches/breaks lower band and closes back above.

SELL: previous high touches/breaks upper band and closes back below.

Optional: price vs EMA(200) trend alignment; RSI must not contradict. Grid expansion: New positions only if adverse move ≥ GridStep × GridSpaceMultiplier^(level-1) ;

Optional ATR add-on: + ATR * ATR_Factor (in points). Exit / protection (basket-first): Close basket on currency or pips target;

Breakeven after trigger with lock ;

Step trailing per position; optional Friday mass close.

Key Inputs (quick guide)

Signals: BB_Period , BB_Dev , TrendEMA_Period , UseTrendFilter , RSI_Period , RSI_BuyLevel , RSI_SellLevel .

Grid: Lots , LotMultiplier , MaxGridOrders , GridStep , GridSpaceMultiplier , UseATRSpacing , ATR_Period , ATR_Factor .

Basket: UseBasketTP_Currency , BasketTP_Currency , UseBasketTP_Pips , BasketTP_Pips , UseBasketBE , BasketBE_TriggerPips , BasketBE_LockPips .

Trailing: UseStepTrailing , ProfitStep , LockPerStep .

Risk: MaxLotPerSymbol , EquityStopPercent , DailyLossStopPercent , CloseAllOnFriday .

Filters: MaxSpreadPoints , weekday toggles, TradingStartHour/TradingEndHour , UseManualNewsWindows + NewsWin1..3 .

Tech: SlippagePoints , Magic , TradeComment (default MCALGO; optional append tag).

Getting started

Attach to chart(s) → set Magic, TradeComment (kept as MCALGO by default). Choose one of the presets above (or load the provided .set files if included). Test in Strategy Tester (real ticks if available).

Important notes