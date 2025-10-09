👑 King Hedge EA – Smart Auto-Recovery Trading System

King Hedge EA is a powerful automated hedge trading system designed to recover losses intelligently and secure consistent profits through dynamic money management and multi-layer recovery logic.

Built for traders who want precision, stability, and full control, this EA features a target-based closing system, auto-hedging, and smart drawdown protection.

⚙️ Core Features

✅ Auto Recovery System – Instantly detects losing positions and activates a hedge-based recovery sequence to balance exposure and recover losses.

✅ Close on Target Money – Define your profit goal in money; all trades automatically close when the target is reached.

✅ Smart Hedging Logic – Opens opposite-direction trades at calculated pip intervals for balanced risk and smoother equity recovery.

✅ Dynamic Lot Multiplier (Lot_X) – Scales lot sizes automatically during recovery phases for faster profit rebound.

✅ Drawdown Protection – Optional Equity Cut Loss Mode protects your balance when losses reach a defined level.

✅ Customizable Parameters – Full control over pip distances, lot scaling, RSI/EMA filters, and hedge depth.

✅ Optimization-Ready – All settings are structured for quick and accurate optimization in the MT5 Strategy Tester.

📊 Main Inputs

Lot_fix – Base lot size for initial trade

Lot_X – Lot multiplier for recovery sequence

Close_money – Profit target in currency value

Hedging_pips / Hedging_more_pips – Distance (in points) for recovery and additional hedge layers

EMA_trend / RSI filters – Optional directional and momentum filters

Mode_Cut_Loss – Enable or disable equity-based stop loss

Cut_Loss_at_Order – Trigger loss cut after defined number of open orders

Visual Display Options – On-chart labels and colors fully customizable

💡 Why Choose King Hedge

Fully hands-free recovery and profit locking system

Effective during ranging or volatile markets

Minimal supervision required

Works great for scalping, swing trading, and hedge-based grid strategies

⚠️ Recommendations

Pairs: EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD

Timeframes: M1–M15

Account Type: ECN or low-spread

Minimum Balance: $1000 for ECN or any Low spread account

Minimum Balance: $100 for cent account

🏁 Summary

King Hedge EA is your all-in-one smart hedge recovery system that focuses on profit locking and equity protection.

Whether you’re trading manually or fully automated, King Hedge ensures consistent performance and intelligent recovery across market conditions.

💬 “Trade with confidence. Recover with intelligence. Rule your trades with King Hedge.”

💎 Special Launch Offer

🚀 Exclusive Starting Price for the First 10 Users Only!

You can also rent the EA for 1 month to test its full capabilities before deciding to own it permanently.

Don’t miss this limited offer — experience the power of King Hedge today!



