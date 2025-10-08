Trade Assistant 69
Trade Assistant 69– Drag & Trade with Auto Entry
A lightweight risk-based trading panel for MT5. Place market or pending orders in one click, set SL/TP with draggable lines, and let the Entry line follow live ASK/BID automatically (optional). Clean UI, minimal chart clutter.
Key Features
One-Click Orders: Buy/Sell market, Buy/Sell Stop, Buy/Sell Limit.
Risk-Based Lot Size: Choose RISK_PERCENT (equity %) or RISK_USD (fixed amount).
Drag Lines: Move Entry / SL / TP directly on chart.
Auto Entry (ASK/BID): Long setup tracks ASK, Short setup tracks BID (toggle AUTO ON/OFF).
Line Labels: Compact rectangles for Entry, SL, TP on the right side.
Safety Gap: Auto-separate SL/TP from Entry to avoid overlap.
Close Pending Button: Cancels all pending orders (this symbol & EA magic only).
Non-intrusive UI: Buttons/labels hidden from Object List; copyright label bottom-left.
How to Use
Attach EA to chart (enable Algo Trading).
Click LONG SETUP or SHORT SETUP to create Entry/SL/TP lines.
-
(Optional) Press AUTO ON to let Entry follow ASK/BID live.
Fine-tune by dragging lines; lots are calculated from risk & SL distance.
Place orders with one click (Market / Stop / Limit).
Use CLOSE PENDING to remove all pending orders for this symbol.
Inputs (Essentials)
Risk mode: RISK_PERCENT or RISK_USD
Risk value: percent of equity or fixed money (USD)
Min gap points, default SL/TP (points)
Stop/Freeze buffer for pending orders
Line/Label style and panel position
Notes
MT5 Hedge accounts supported.
-
Works on any symbol/timeframe.
Obeys broker stops/freeze levels and tick size.
Pending distance checks included.
Disclaimer: This is a tool, not financial advice. Test on demo before live trading. Use at your own risk.