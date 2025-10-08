The EA will run only on M5 timeframe!

MovingPrice Action – Smart Price Action EA with Dynamic Risk Control

** This result base on 2 month backtest: August - 10 oct 2025**

Min Deposit = 100USD

MovingPrice Action is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that combines price action logic, dynamic position sizing, and advanced risk management to deliver strong, consistent results.

It’s designed for traders who want high profit potential with automated precision — no complicated setup required.

Key Advantages

✅ Powerful Price Action Engine — trades are based on a refined moving-price logic that adapts to changing market conditions.

✅ Exceptional Profit Growth — starting from a $100 deposit, the EA generated $42,826.15 net profit in backtests.

✅ High Win Rate — 81.48 % winning trades, with Profit Factor 2.39 .

✅ Full Risk Protection — includes equity drawdown guards, daily profit/loss limits, and trade caps.

✅ Dynamic Position Sizing — lot size scales automatically with equity, maximizing returns while protecting capital.

✅ Set & Forget — once configured, the EA runs fully automated with optional Telegram alerts and on-chart control panel.

📈 Backtest Performance

Metric Result Initial Deposit $100.00 Total Net Profit $42,826.15 Profit Factor 2.39 Expected Payoff $1,586.15 per trade Max Drawdown 52.83 % (Balance) / 71.91 % (Equity) Recovery Factor 1.80 Sharpe Ratio 27.98 Total Trades 27 Winning Trades 81.48 % Largest Profit Trade $16,855.21 Largest Loss Trade –$21,174.65

These results show consistent profitability, strong risk–reward ratio, and excellent trade accuracy — making it suitable for both scalping and swing trading styles depending on your parameters.