♥ Play Trading: Get started in trading by playing and learning how Limit (rebound) and Stop (continuation) orders work.

From a mobile and transparent panel (by clicking on the header), anticipate market developments and place Limit and/or Stop orders.

Set the initial distance to generate the grid with the number of orders you want (for each type of order).

Set the take profit points and lot size as you wish.

Set the type of orders you want: BUY – SELL – NO (delete orders) – BOTH (Buy and Sell).

Please note that each time you click one of these buttons, the previous orders are deleted and new ones are generated:

This is very useful for maintaining the price level of orders.

Active keys are highlighted in green. Keep this in mind if you do not want new orders to be generated, although you can also stop the robot by pressing the ‘Ord.No’ button.

There is also a button to close all open trades.