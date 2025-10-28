ADX BB Martingale EA

YM Adx Bollinger Martingale EA

YM Adx Bollinger Martingale EA is a fully automated Forex trading system that combines three powerful tools:

ADX (trend detection), Bollinger Bands (volatility control), and a smart Martingale recovery system to achieve consistent performance in different market conditions.

This Expert Advisor identifies strong directional trends using the Average Directional Index (ADX), then confirms entries and exits with Bollinger Band breakouts, managing positions with an intelligent Martingale system that controls drawdown through equity protection and dynamic lot sizing.

✅ Main Features:
Trend following using ADX indicator
Bollinger Bands for volatility-based entries
Smart Martingale recovery system
Equity protection and stop-loss management
Works on all Forex pairs, metals, and indices
Optimized for MetaTrader 5
Fully automatic with customizable settings

💡 Recommended Settings:
Timeframe: M15 
Account type: ECN
Recommended pair: EURUSD
Minimum balance: $100

🧠 Strategy Logic:
The EA detects a trend using ADX. When a Bollinger Band breakout occurs in the direction of the trend, it opens a position. If the market retraces, the Martingale logic activates in a controlled way to recover previous losses while limiting exposure with a built-in safety algorithm.

🏆 Why Choose YM Adx Bollinger Martingale EA?
Combines three proven strategies in one system
Adaptive logic that adjusts to changing volatility
Optimized for stability and profitability
Ideal for traders who want passive, reliable growth

📈 Backtest & Live Results:

Backtested from 2018–2025 on multiple pairs showing stable equity growth and low drawdown.

🔹 Keywords: ADX EA, Bollinger Bands EA, Martingale Forex Robot, YM EA, Automated Forex Trading, Trend Scalper EA, Bollinger Strategy, MT5 EA, MT4 Expert Advisor, YM Trading Bot.

✳️ Free version available for testing on demo accounts.
Download, backtest, and see the power of YM Adx Bollinger Martingale EA today!
Plus de l'auteur
YM Forex Pro EA
Yassine Mouhssine
Experts
YM FOREX PRO – Smart USDCAD Trading Robot YM Forex PRO is a professional Expert Advisor built exclusively for USDCAD. It combines an enhanced Bollinger Bands strategy with a powerful capital-management system, designed to deliver intelligent, consistent, and low-risk trading performance. Developed for traders who value precision, stability, and safety, YM Forex PRO adapts automatically to every market condition — detecting the strongest setups and executing trades with accuracy. In
YM Bollinger bands EA
Yassine Mouhssine
Experts
YM Bollinger bands Pro EA Description: Our trading robot is designed for traders who want a smart automated tool that combines the simplicity of classic strategies with the power of advanced money management. Basic Version (Free/Standard): • Uses Bollinger Bands to detect overbought and oversold levels. • Works with pending order scaling (Martingale strategy) to recover drawdowns and balance risk. • Easy to use and effective on most currency pairs. Pro Version (Paid): • Enhanced accurac
FREE
YM ADX Pro EA
Yassine Mouhssine
Experts
ADX – Average Directional Index The Average Directional Index (ADX) measures the strength of a trend, regardless of its direction (up or down). Ranges from 0 to 100. Above 25: Indicates a strong trend (bullish or bearish). Below 20: Indicates a weak or ranging market. Role in trading: ADX does not show the direction, but rather the power of the trend. It’s used to confirm whether a signal (from RSI or Bollinger Bands) is worth following, ensuring that trades are made only in markets
FREE
YM RSI Pro EA
Yassine Mouhssine
Experts
RSI – Relative Strength Index The Relative Strength Index (RSI) measures market momentum by analyzing the speed and size of recent price movements. Moves between 0 and 100. Above 70: Market is considered overbought, signaling a possible downward correction. Below 30: Market is considered oversold, signaling a possible upward correction. Role in trading: RSI helps detect potential reversals, avoid false signals, and improve timing for entries and exits. It’s especially effective when
FREE
YM iGold Pro
Yassine Mouhssine
Experts
YM iGOLD PRO – Robot de trading intelligent XAU/USD Intelligence Artificielle. Performance Dorée. Entrez dans le futur du trading intelligent avec YM iGold Pro — un robot de trading professionnel alimenté par l’intelligence artificielle, conçu exclusivement pour XAU/USD (Or). Il combine analyse technique avancée et automatisation intelligente afin d’offrir une rentabilité stable, sûre et constante dans toutes les conditions de marché. ⸻ ️ Comment ça fonctionne YM iGold Pro intègre u
