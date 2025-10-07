AI Trend Booster Indicator MT5

AI Trend Booster Indicator MetaTrader 5

The AI-based Trend Booster Indicator, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), is designed to determine the overall market direction. This trading tool utilizes an oscillating line with color variations to identify trend reversal points and generate buy and sell signals.

Additionally, the inclusion of a smoothed oscillating line enables traders to use it as a dynamic stop-loss mechanism, improving risk management and trade precision.



Specification Table of AI Trend Booster Indicator

Specification Description Category AI – Signal & Forecast – Moving Average Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Reversal – Trend Continuation Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading Market All Markets

AI Trend Booster Indicator at a Glance

The AI-based Trend Booster Indicator produces trading signals through the color change of its oscillating line. These signals are as follows:

· Buy Signal: When the oscillating line turns green.





· Sell Signal: When the indicator line turns red, it signifies a sell signal.





Buy Signal

On the 15-minute Bitcoin (BTC) chart, when the indicator line turns green, it marks the beginning of an uptrend. In such conditions, traders may enter buy positions once the indicator line crosses above the blue line. Furthermore, areas below the blue line are considered ideal for setting stop-loss levels to manage potential downside risk.





Sell Signal

Based on the GBP/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe, when the indicator line turns red, it indicates the start of a downtrend. Under this condition, the smoothed oscillating line can be used as a dynamic stop-loss, providing traders with an adaptive risk management strategy.





Settings of the AI-based Trend Booster Indicator

The following are the configurable settings available within the AI-based Trend Booster Indicator:

· Alerts ON: Enables or disables alerts.





· Message Alert: Displays a message notification.





· Sound Alert: Activates sound alerts.





· Email Alert: Sends notifications via email.





· Sound File: Specifies the selected sound file.





· Applied Price: Defines the applied price type.





· Smoothing Period: Sets the number of smoothing periods.





· Downtrend Color: Defines the color representing downtrend conditions.





· Uptrend Color: Defines the color representing uptrend conditions.





· Smoothing Color: Sets the color of the smoothing line.





· Lookback: Determines the number of past candles used for calculations.





Conclusion

The AI Trend Booster Indicator is a practical and efficient trading tool designed to quickly identify market trends and price direction. Through color-based oscillating signals, it clearly distinguishes bullish and bearish market conditions while supporting text, sound, and email alerts for immediate response.

Adjustable parameters such as smoothing periods, applied price type, and lookback candles further enhance the accuracy and reliability of its trading signals, making it suitable for traders of all experience levels.