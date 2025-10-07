AI Trend Booster Indicator MT4

AI Trend Booster Indicator MetaTrader 4

The AI-based Trend Booster Indicator, powered by advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms, is designed to display market trend direction with enhanced precision.

This trading tool utilizes an oscillating line and its color variations to detect trend reversals and generate buy/sell signals. Additionally, it includes a smoothed oscillating line that functions as a dynamic stop-loss, helping traders manage risk more effectively.



Specification Table of AI Trend Booster Indicator



Specification Description Category AI – Signal & Forecast – Moving Average Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Reversal – Trend Continuation Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading Market All Markets





AI Trend Booster Indicator at a Glance

The AI-based Trend Booster Indicator generates trading signals based on color changes in its oscillating line. These signals include:

· Green: Indicates the continuation of an uptrend.

· Red: Indicates the beginning of a downtrend.





Buy Signal

Based on the 30-minute USD/CAD chart, when the indicator line turns green, it signals the start of an uptrend. Under such conditions, traders may consider opening buy positions once the indicator line crosses above the blue line. Conversely, the area below the blue line is considered suitable for placing stop-loss orders.





Sell Signal

On the 1-hour USD/CHF chart, the indicator line turning red signals the beginning of a downtrend. In these conditions, traders may use the smoothed oscillating line as a dynamic stop-loss, ensuring greater control over trade management.





Settings of the AI-based Trend Booster Indicator

The configurable parameters of the AI-based Trend Booster Indicator are as follows:

· Alerts ON: Enables or disables alerts.

· Message Alert: Displays a message notification.

· Sound Alert: Triggers an audio alert.

· Email Alert: Sends alerts via email.

· Sound File: Specifies the chosen sound file.

· Applied Price: Defines the type of price used for calculation.

· Smoothing Period: Sets the number of smoothing periods.

· Downtrend Color: Determines the color representing a downtrend.

· Uptrend Color: Determines the color representing an uptrend.

· Smoothing Color: Defines the color of the smoothing line.

· Lookback: Specifies the number of past candles for reference.





Conclusion

The AI Trend Booster Indicator is engineered for rapid market trend detection and precise visualization of price direction. It clearly displays bullish and bearish conditions through color-coded signals and supports text, sound, and email alerts for real-time trading assistance.

Adjustable parameters such as smoothing period, applied price, and lookback candles enhance signal accuracy, making it a reliable tool for traders across all market conditions.