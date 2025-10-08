HedgeGuard Ultra

🧠 Hedge Guard Ultra EA - Advanced Smart-Trend Hedging System

🧩 Overview

Hedge Guard Ultra EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade intelligently based on ATR-driven trend detection and dynamic hedge logic.
It focuses on capital protection, low drawdown, and consistent profitability using an adaptive volatility-based system that automatically switches between buy, sell, or hedge modes depending on market direction.

This EA is perfect for traders seeking hands-free risk-controlled trading, combining smart equity protection, order filtering, and real-time trade management.

⚙️ Key Features

 ATR-Based Trend Detection
Automatically identifies bullish or bearish conditions using Adaptive True Range (ATR) logic to confirm trend changes.

 Smart Hedging Logic
Opens buy and sell positions strategically to reduce exposure during ranging markets while maximizing gains during trends.

 Equity Protection System
Stops or reverses trading when equity drops below a user-defined percentage (e.g. 50%), helping preserve account safety.

 Trade Limiter
Restricts the number of new trades per minute to avoid over-trading and broker rejections (anti-scalping protection).

 Magic Number Filter
Allows running multiple EAs on the same account safely—each EA will manage only its own positions.

 Position & Lot Control
Set independent limits for maximum open buy/sell positions and total lot exposure (e.g. 0.10 lots max per direction).

 Trailing Stop Management
Automatically adjusts stop-loss dynamically based on profit level and asset type (e.g. XAUUSD, NAS100, BTCUSD).

 Auto Symbol Compatibility Check
Ensures the traded symbol is supported by the broker before executing trades.

🔍 Built-In Safety Rules

  • Checks for sufficient free margin before trading.

  • Verifies minimum/maximum lot sizes and volume step compliance.

  • Skips trading if terminal trading is disabled or symbol unavailable.

  • Uses per-minute order throttling to stay within broker limits.

🧮 Input Parameters

Parameter Description
inputAtrTimeframe Timeframe for ATR calculation
inputAtrPeriod ATR smoothing period
inputAtrMultiplier Volatility multiplier
inputLotSize Default trade lot
inputMinEquityPercent Minimum equity threshold (e.g. 0.50 = 50%)
inputMaxAllowedYear Prevents running EA after specified year
inputMaxOpenBuyPositions / inputMaxOpenSellPositions Max open positions by type
inputMaxBuyLots / inputMaxSellLots Max cumulative lot exposure
MaxOrdersPerMinute Trade frequency limiter
useMagicNumberFilter Enable/disable Magic Number filtering
tradeMode Choose between HEDGE / BUY / SELL / NONE
closeAllMode Choose auto close behavior (ALL / ALERT / NONE)

📊 Recommended Settings

  • Pair: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, BTCUSD

  • Timeframe: M1–M15

  • Minimum Deposit: 100 USD (Micro account recommended)

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher

  • Account Type: Hedging-enabled account

💡 How It Works

  1. The EA reads recent volatility and determines the current trend direction.

  2. When the trend reverses, it opens new trades in the opposite direction (buy/sell/hedge).

  3. It manages all trades dynamically—closing or trailing them when profit targets or safety limits are met.

  4. It adapts to account equity and adjusts trading thresholds automatically for capital protection.

🛡️ Safety First Design

Hedge Guard Ultra EA is not a grid, martingale, or averaging system.
Each trade is executed independently and protected by built-in filters that prioritize capital preservation over over-leveraging.

📈 Advantages

  • Works on volatile pairs and commodities

  • Low CPU usage and minimal indicator load

  • Fully automated – no manual intervention required

  • No repainting or lagging signals

  • Optimized for long-term stability

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Use this EA on a demo account first to verify compatibility with your broker’s execution conditions.



