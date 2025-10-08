HedgeGuard Ultra

🧠 Hedge Guard Ultra EA - Advanced Smart-Trend Hedging System

🧩 Overview

Hedge Guard Ultra EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade intelligently based on ATR-driven trend detection and dynamic hedge logic.

It focuses on capital protection, low drawdown, and consistent profitability using an adaptive volatility-based system that automatically switches between buy, sell, or hedge modes depending on market direction.

This EA is perfect for traders seeking hands-free risk-controlled trading, combining smart equity protection, order filtering, and real-time trade management.

⚙️ Key Features

✅ ATR-Based Trend Detection

Automatically identifies bullish or bearish conditions using Adaptive True Range (ATR) logic to confirm trend changes.

✅ Smart Hedging Logic

Opens buy and sell positions strategically to reduce exposure during ranging markets while maximizing gains during trends.

✅ Equity Protection System

Stops or reverses trading when equity drops below a user-defined percentage (e.g. 50%), helping preserve account safety.

✅ Trade Limiter

Restricts the number of new trades per minute to avoid over-trading and broker rejections (anti-scalping protection).

✅ Magic Number Filter

Allows running multiple EAs on the same account safely—each EA will manage only its own positions.

✅ Position & Lot Control

Set independent limits for maximum open buy/sell positions and total lot exposure (e.g. 0.10 lots max per direction).

✅ Trailing Stop Management

Automatically adjusts stop-loss dynamically based on profit level and asset type (e.g. XAUUSD, NAS100, BTCUSD).

✅ Auto Symbol Compatibility Check

Ensures the traded symbol is supported by the broker before executing trades.

🔍 Built-In Safety Rules

Checks for sufficient free margin before trading.

Verifies minimum/maximum lot sizes and volume step compliance .

Skips trading if terminal trading is disabled or symbol unavailable.

Uses per-minute order throttling to stay within broker limits.

🧮 Input Parameters

Parameter Description inputAtrTimeframe Timeframe for ATR calculation inputAtrPeriod ATR smoothing period inputAtrMultiplier Volatility multiplier inputLotSize Default trade lot inputMinEquityPercent Minimum equity threshold (e.g. 0.50 = 50%) inputMaxAllowedYear Prevents running EA after specified year inputMaxOpenBuyPositions / inputMaxOpenSellPositions Max open positions by type inputMaxBuyLots / inputMaxSellLots Max cumulative lot exposure MaxOrdersPerMinute Trade frequency limiter useMagicNumberFilter Enable/disable Magic Number filtering tradeMode Choose between HEDGE / BUY / SELL / NONE closeAllMode Choose auto close behavior (ALL / ALERT / NONE)

📊 Recommended Settings

Pair: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, BTCUSD

Timeframe: M1–M15

Minimum Deposit: 100 USD (Micro account recommended)

Leverage: 1:500 or higher

Account Type: Hedging-enabled account

💡 How It Works

The EA reads recent volatility and determines the current trend direction. When the trend reverses, it opens new trades in the opposite direction (buy/sell/hedge). It manages all trades dynamically—closing or trailing them when profit targets or safety limits are met. It adapts to account equity and adjusts trading thresholds automatically for capital protection.

🛡️ Safety First Design

Hedge Guard Ultra EA is not a grid, martingale, or averaging system.

Each trade is executed independently and protected by built-in filters that prioritize capital preservation over over-leveraging.

📈 Advantages

Works on volatile pairs and commodities

Low CPU usage and minimal indicator load

Fully automated – no manual intervention required

No repainting or lagging signals

Optimized for long-term stability

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Use this EA on a demo account first to verify compatibility with your broker’s execution conditions.



