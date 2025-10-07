HedgeGuard Ultra MT5
- Experts
- Bin Jumahat Johan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
HedgeGuard Ultra – Trend-based Hedging Expert Advisor
Overview
HedgeGuard Ultra is an Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader that detects trend reversals using an ATR-based channel method and opens directional or hedging trades accordingly. It features dynamic lot sizing, trailing stops, equity-based filtering, and risk safety mechanisms.
Key Features
-
Trend detection using ATR bands (configurable period and multiplier)
-
Optional hedging mode (can open both long and short)
-
Equity protection: stops new trades when equity drops below a threshold
-
Trailing stop logic tuned per symbol
-
Automatic margin and volume checks to avoid order failures
-
Close-all feature when profitable threshold reached
-
Clean lot normalization based on broker’s min/step constraints
How It Works
-
On each new bar, the EA computes ATR and constructs upper, lower, and mid bands.
-
When price crosses above the upper band → trend up; when below lower band → trend down.
-
If a trend reversal is detected (down → up or up → down), and no open positions of that side are in neutral profit, it places a buy or sell order (depending on mode).
-
If equity falls below a percentage of balance, the EA tightens range thresholds to reduce new trades.
-
Positions in profit beyond a set amount are trailed with dynamic stop-loss.
-
If total profit exceeds a preset limit, it attempts to close all positions.
Inputs / Parameters
-
inputAtrTimeframe: timeframe for ATR calculation
-
inputAtrPeriod: ATR period
-
inputAtrMultiplier: channel width multiplier
-
inputLotSize: base lot size
-
inputMinEquityPercent: minimal equity ratio to allow normal trading
-
inputMaxAllowedYear: disables trading after this year
-
Other internal controls (range thresholds, stop-loss filters, magic number, hedge mode)
Usage Guidelines & Recommendations
-
Use on symbols with good liquidity (e.g. major forex, indices)
-
Test on multiple timeframes to find stability
-
Adjust inputAtrMultiplier and inputAtrPeriod per symbol for optimal sensitivity
-
Use conservative lot sizing initially
-
Monitor how trailing stops behave especially on instruments with large spreads
Limitations & Disclaimers
-
Past performance in backtests is not a guarantee of future results
-
EA does not include fixed take-profit; it relies on trailing logic
-
Cannot promise profitable returns — use at your own risk
-
Requires hedging-enabled account if using hedging mode
-
No external links or messenger contacts for support (support via mql5 Comments)