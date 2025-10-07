HedgeGuard Ultra MT5

HedgeGuard Ultra – Trend-based Hedging Expert Advisor

Overview

HedgeGuard Ultra is an Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader that detects trend reversals using an ATR-based channel method and opens directional or hedging trades accordingly. It features dynamic lot sizing, trailing stops, equity-based filtering, and risk safety mechanisms.

Key Features

  • Trend detection using ATR bands (configurable period and multiplier)

  • Optional hedging mode (can open both long and short)

  • Equity protection: stops new trades when equity drops below a threshold

  • Trailing stop logic tuned per symbol

  • Automatic margin and volume checks to avoid order failures

  • Close-all feature when profitable threshold reached

  • Clean lot normalization based on broker’s min/step constraints

How It Works

  1. On each new bar, the EA computes ATR and constructs upper, lower, and mid bands.

  2. When price crosses above the upper band → trend up; when below lower band → trend down.

  3. If a trend reversal is detected (down → up or up → down), and no open positions of that side are in neutral profit, it places a buy or sell order (depending on mode).

  4. If equity falls below a percentage of balance, the EA tightens range thresholds to reduce new trades.

  5. Positions in profit beyond a set amount are trailed with dynamic stop-loss.

  6. If total profit exceeds a preset limit, it attempts to close all positions.

Inputs / Parameters

  • inputAtrTimeframe: timeframe for ATR calculation

  • inputAtrPeriod: ATR period

  • inputAtrMultiplier: channel width multiplier

  • inputLotSize: base lot size

  • inputMinEquityPercent: minimal equity ratio to allow normal trading

  • inputMaxAllowedYear: disables trading after this year

  • Other internal controls (range thresholds, stop-loss filters, magic number, hedge mode)

Usage Guidelines & Recommendations

  • Use on symbols with good liquidity (e.g. major forex, indices)

  • Test on multiple timeframes to find stability

  • Adjust inputAtrMultiplier and inputAtrPeriod per symbol for optimal sensitivity

  • Use conservative lot sizing initially

  • Monitor how trailing stops behave especially on instruments with large spreads

Limitations & Disclaimers

  • Past performance in backtests is not a guarantee of future results

  • EA does not include fixed take-profit; it relies on trailing logic

  • Cannot promise profitable returns — use at your own risk

  • Requires hedging-enabled account if using hedging mode

  • No external links or messenger contacts for support (support via mql5 Comments)



