Lunox Breakout — Precision. Discipline. Control.

Lunox Breakout is a professional trading system engineered for traders who value structure, daily consistency, and capital protection.

It automatically identifies high-probability market conditions based on time and volatility behavior, then executes trades with institutional-grade precision and strict risk management.

Built with advanced execution logic and a refined trailing mechanism, Lunox Breakout ensures each position evolves intelligently — securing profits while maintaining exposure discipline.

Every trading day begins with a fresh analysis, keeping the system adaptive and aligned with the current market session.





Get the Set File here https://drive.google.com/file/d/1a1YEJliX7axnUdi3rJYFq0v6YtHE-vj6/view?usp=sharing

Key Highlights

Daily precision engine — designed to identify a unique trading opportunity once per session.

Adaptive execution — reacts only to clean market movement with built-in filtering against false triggers.

Smart trailing control — dynamic stop management activates only after trades reach profitability, with step-based adjustment for smooth protection.

Capital-aware management — includes absolute account-level stop and profit protections in your deposit currency.

Automatic daily reset — ensures each trading day starts fresh with independent decision logic.

Robust safety core — includes built-in trade filters, risk locks, and pause modes when your configured thresholds are reached.

Complete transparency — clean on-chart visuals, detailed logs, and optional push notifications.

Why Choose Lunox Breakout

Professional risk discipline — daily trade cycle with full account control.

Simple configuration, advanced internal logic.

Works seamlessly across instruments and brokers.

Recommended Use

Timeframe: M5 (default)

Account Type: any (ECN recommended)

Tested on major FX pairs, indices, and gold.

Default settings are conservative; optimization may enhance performance.

⚠️ As with all trading systems, forward-testing and proper risk sizing are strongly advised before live deployment.

Making this EA free for the first 20 people then after price goes to $200 and increases every 20 buyers hope you enjoy and drop your reviews







