Wall Street Gold Momentum Breakout Trader

Trade gold with a Wall Street playbook.
This MT4 EA blends trend, momentum, breakout, and ATR risk control to turn your plan into disciplined execution.

Why traders choose it

  • Trend filter: EMA 200/50 to align with the primary move

  • Momentum check: RSI and MACD agreement to avoid weak signals

  • Breakout entries: Donchian channel with intrabar or close confirmation

  • Risk based sizing: Position size auto-calculated by account risk percent

  • Smart exits: ATR initial stop plus dynamic trailing for “cut loss, let winners run”

  • Broker aware: StopLevel protection to reduce order rejections

  • Clear diagnostics: Human-readable logs for every pass or fill

Who it is for
Gold (XAUUSD) traders who want rules before emotion, and asymmetric payoff over high win rate.

Quick start

  1. Attach to M30 or H1 on XAUUSD.

  2. Start with Donchian 14, intrabar breakout on, tick checking on, BB expansion off.

  3. Tighten later: enable trend and momentum filters or switch to close confirmation.

Note
No system guarantees profits. Test on demo or with small risk first.

Call to action
Bring a Wall Street discipline to your gold trading—run Wall Street Gold Momentum Breakout Trader today.




