Wall Street Gold Momentum Breakout Trader
- Experts
- Jia Xi Quan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trade gold with a Wall Street playbook.
This MT4 EA blends trend, momentum, breakout, and ATR risk control to turn your plan into disciplined execution.
Why traders choose it
-
Trend filter: EMA 200/50 to align with the primary move
-
Momentum check: RSI and MACD agreement to avoid weak signals
-
Breakout entries: Donchian channel with intrabar or close confirmation
-
Risk based sizing: Position size auto-calculated by account risk percent
-
Smart exits: ATR initial stop plus dynamic trailing for “cut loss, let winners run”
-
Broker aware: StopLevel protection to reduce order rejections
-
Clear diagnostics: Human-readable logs for every pass or fill
Who it is for
Gold (XAUUSD) traders who want rules before emotion, and asymmetric payoff over high win rate.
Quick start
-
Attach to M30 or H1 on XAUUSD.
-
Start with Donchian 14, intrabar breakout on, tick checking on, BB expansion off.
-
Tighten later: enable trend and momentum filters or switch to close confirmation.
Note
No system guarantees profits. Test on demo or with small risk first.
