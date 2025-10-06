translator

Wall Street Gold Momentum Breakout Trader

Trade gold with a Wall Street playbook.

This MT4 EA blends trend, momentum, breakout, and ATR risk control to turn your plan into disciplined execution.

Why traders choose it

Trend filter: EMA 200/50 to align with the primary move

Momentum check: RSI and MACD agreement to avoid weak signals

Breakout entries: Donchian channel with intrabar or close confirmation

Risk based sizing: Position size auto-calculated by account risk percent

Smart exits: ATR initial stop plus dynamic trailing for “cut loss, let winners run”

Broker aware: StopLevel protection to reduce order rejections

Clear diagnostics: Human-readable logs for every pass or fill

Who it is for

Gold (XAUUSD) traders who want rules before emotion, and asymmetric payoff over high win rate.

Quick start

Attach to M30 or H1 on XAUUSD. Start with Donchian 14, intrabar breakout on, tick checking on, BB expansion off. Tighten later: enable trend and momentum filters or switch to close confirmation.

Note

No system guarantees profits. Test on demo or with small risk first.

Call to action

Bring a Wall Street discipline to your gold trading—run Wall Street Gold Momentum Breakout Trader today.